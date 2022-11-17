Perfect Timing? Close to Gujarat Assembly Polls, AAP-led Punjab Set to Roll Out Old Pension Scheme

Hopeful about making an impressive debut in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has perfectly timed the rollout of the Old Pension Scheme in Punjab with less than a month left for the assembly elections in the BJP-ruled western state. But a deposit of Rs 17,000 crore to the pension fund authorities could be difficult for the cash-starved state.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is expected to soon issue a notification for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) after a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday. This comes after the chief minister’s announcement last month that it will revert to the OPS.

According to sources, the state cabinet will discuss the issue before a notification is issued. The finance department is working out the modalities, the sources added.

If it reverts to the OPS, Punjab will be the third state to do so after Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. But the move is expected to face a major implementation hurdle as the government will need Rs 17,000 crore deposited with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to help revert to the OPS.

This corpus has been raised with the contribution made by employees (10 per cent of their salary) and the employer – the state government – which contributes 14 per cent salary towards pension. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh, had said the money in the National Pension System (NPS) belonged to individual contributors and, as per law, state governments could not get it back.

Responding to queries on the restoration of the OPS, Sitharaman said Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments asking the Centre to return the money, could not get it back as per law. Chief ministers of these two states had asked the Centre to return the people’s money under the NPS for restarting OPS in their states.

“If the Centre doesn’t agree to pay the money, the execution of the scheme will become virtually impossible. The state government coffers, as it is, are very strained," said an official.

Sources said the AAP government was in a hurry to issue the notification due to approaching assembly elections in Gujarat, where Kejriwal is trying to make inroads.

“We have to assure the people of Gujarat that the state where we are in power with brute majority, we have gone back to the OPS and intend to do the same in Gujarat if elected to power," a senior AAP leader said.

