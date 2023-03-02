Pfutsero Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pfutsero seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zale Neikha (NCP), Vipopal Kintso (JDU), Kropol Vitsu (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87% which is 4.95% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.16 Pfutsero is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Phek district of Nagaland. Pfutsero is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pfutsero election result or click here for compact election results of Pfutsero and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pfutsero go here.

Demographic profile of Pfutsero:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20753 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,975 were male and 10,778 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pfutsero in 2023 is 1081 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 20622 eligible electors, of which 9,986 were male, 10,636 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21946 eligible electors, of which 10,667 were male, 11,279 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pfutsero in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pfutsero:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Neiba Kronu of NDPP won in this seat defeating Thenucho of NPF by a margin of 1314 which was 7.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 36.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Neiba Kronu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Kewekhape Therie of INC by a margin of 687 votes which was 3.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 32.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 16. Pfutsero Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pfutsero:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pfutsero:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Pfutsero are: Zale Neikha (NCP), Vipopal Kintso (JDU), Kropol Vitsu (BJP).

Voter turnout in Pfutsero:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.05%, while it was 93.88% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.95% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pfutsero went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pfutsero constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. Pfutsero comprises of the following areas of Phek district of Nagaland: Pfutsero H. Q., Tekhouba, Lekroma, Kami, Zapami, Lasumi, Theremi, Leshimi, Khezhakenoma and Kikruma villages of Pfutsero circle.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Pfutsero constituency, which are: Southern Angami-II, Chizami, Chazouba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Pfutsero:

The geographic coordinates of Pfutsero is: 25°32’58.2"N 94°15’12.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pfutsero

List of candidates contesting from Pfutsero Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vivolie KezoParty: NPFAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neiba KronuParty: NDPPAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 14.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr.Neisatuo MeroParty: INDAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: DoctorEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 53 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

