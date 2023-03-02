Phek Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Phek seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Veprasa Nyekha (NPP), Thepuphi Kapuh (IND), Sovenyi (NPF), Kudecho Khamo (NDPP), Dr. Chotisuh Sazo (LJPRV). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86% which is 0.77% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.19 Phek is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Phek district of Nagaland. Phek is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phek election result or click here for compact election results of Phek and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Phek go here.

Demographic profile of Phek:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22045 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,149 were male and 10,896 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phek in 2023 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 21068 eligible electors, of which 10,625 were male, 10,443 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22289 eligible electors, of which 11,298 were male, 10,991 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phek in 2018 was 47. In 2013, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Phek:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Kuzholuzo Nienu of NPF won in this seat defeating Kupota Khesoh of NDPP by a margin of 4931 which was 26.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 60.28% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kuzholuzo Nienu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Er Vekho Swuro of IND by a margin of 3888 votes which was 19.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 56.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 19. Phek Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Phek:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Phek:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Phek are: Veprasa Nyekha (NPP), Thepuphi Kapuh (IND), Sovenyi (NPF), Kudecho Khamo (NDPP), Dr. Chotisuh Sazo (LJPRV).

Voter turnout in Phek:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.23%, while it was 90.82% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.77% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Phek went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Phek constituency:

Assembly constituency No.19. Phek comprises of the following areas of Phek district of Nagaland: Phek New town Post, Bible hill, Chosaba, Phek old post, Phek, New Phek, Ketsapo, Chipoketami, Khuzami and Metsalimi villages of Phek Sadar Circle; and Phugwimi, Sagaumi, Dzulhami, Therhutswemi and Thevopisumi villages of Chazouba circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Phek constituency, which are: Pughoboto, Chizami, Chazouba, Meluri, Satakha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Phek:

The geographic coordinates of Phek is: 25°46’56.6"N 94°23’53.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Phek

List of candidates contesting from Phek Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zacilhu Ringa VadeoParty: INCAge: 71Gender: MaleProfession: PensionerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kuzholuzo NienuParty: NPFAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 30 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kupota KhesohParty: NDPPAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: PensionerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 37.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

