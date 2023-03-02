Phulbari Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Phulbari seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zinbaward N. Sangma (UDP), Sailendra R. Sangma (INC), S G Esmatur Mominin (TMC), Ful Boksha Sheikh (JDU), Edmund K. Sangma (BJP), Abu Taher Mondal (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.1% which is -2.25% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.46 Phulbari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Phulbari is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Phulbari election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phulbari election result or click here for compact election results of Phulbari and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Phulbari go here.

Demographic profile of Phulbari:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 38.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 32491 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,446 were male and 16,045 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phulbari in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26934 eligible electors, of which 13,724 were male, 13,210 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22442 eligible electors, of which 11,332 were male, 11,110 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Phulbari in 2018 was 63. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Phulbari:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, S G Esmatur Mominin of NPP won in this seat defeating Abu Taher Mondal of INC by a margin of 1134 which was 4.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 30.79% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Abu Taher Mondal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mark Goera B Marak of IND by a margin of 499 votes which was 2.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 23.45% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 46. Phulbari Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Phulbari:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Phulbari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Phulbari are: Zinbaward N. Sangma (UDP), Sailendra R. Sangma (INC), S G Esmatur Mominin (TMC), Ful Boksha Sheikh (JDU), Edmund K. Sangma (BJP), Abu Taher Mondal (NPP).

Voter turnout in Phulbari:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.35%, while it was 91.8% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Phulbari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Phulbari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Phulbari comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 14. Phulbari G.S. Circle of Selsella C.D. Block and 2. 6. Nalsa mronggre, 7. Rondupara, 8. Janjallagre, 9. Bikkonggre and 12. Rongkongre G.S. circles of Dadenggre C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Phulbari constituency, which are: Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, Tikrikila. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Phulbari:

The geographic coordinates of Phulbari is: 25°48’24.1"N 90°06’35.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Phulbari

List of candidates contesting from Phulbari Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zinbaward N. SangmaParty: UDPAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Business & Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 54.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sailendra R. SangmaParty: INCAge: 66Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Assistant Director(Agriculture)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 60.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S G Esmatur MomininParty: TMCAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 25.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ful Boksha SheikhParty: JDUAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Edmund K. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 39.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abu Taher MondalParty: NPPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phulbari election result or click here for compact election results of Phulbari and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Phulbari go here.

Read all the Latest News here