Home » News » Elections » 'Whole Country Listens To...': 'Guruji' PM Modi Showers Praise on Nagaland BJP Chief at Dimapur Rally

'Whole Country Listens To...': 'Guruji' PM Modi Showers Praise on Nagaland BJP Chief at Dimapur Rally

The PM said that the entire country enjoys the things he says, and that he too always tries to look at his posts

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 19:47 IST

Dimapur, India

Nagaland's BJP president Temjen Imna Along is loved by netizens for his humorous social media takes. (File photo: Twitter)
Nagaland's BJP president Temjen Imna Along is loved by netizens for his humorous social media takes. (File photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was all praise for Nagaland’s BJP president Temjen Imna Along and his social media presence. The PM said that the entire country enjoys the things he says, and that he too always tries to look at his posts.

Speaking at a rally in Dimapur in poll-bound Nagaland, the PM said, “The whole country listens to and greatly enjoys the things said by our BJP President here, Temjen Imna. On the digital platform, he is representing Nagaland and the northeast in an admirable way.  I too always try to look at all his posts."

Sharing a video clip of the PM’s speech on Twitter, Along wrote, “Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye! (Guruji has said it, I am now grateful)".

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Along, who is also Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, is loved by netizens for his humorous, quirky takes on social media.

Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister hit out at opposition Congress and said that the party had used the northeast as an ATM, while the BJP considers the eight states of the region as ‘Ashtalakshmi’ (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and is working for its peace and development.

He also said the NDA is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

“The country can’t be run by distrusting your own people but by respecting and solving their problems. Earlier, Northeast had politics of divide, but we have now transformed it into ‘devine’ governance (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East or PMDevINE). The BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of religion or region and religion," Modi said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 24, 2023, 19:43 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 19:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks