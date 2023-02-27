With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitating and holding the hand of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at the inaugural ceremony of Shivamogga airport, the message is clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party is still banking on the Lingayat strongman to win in its southern bastion.

The gesture assumes significance as similar images of PM Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were seen ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Advertisement

While the Prime Minister felicitated Yediyurappa on Monday, which is also incidentally his 80th birthday, the message being sent across to the party cadre isn’t lost on anyone.

Yediyurappa is considered to be the face of the BJP in Karnataka and the leader who has been credited with establishing the saffron party in its southern bastion.

The central leadership exuded confidence in the former CM of Karnataka when it inducted Yediyurappa into the parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body of the saffron unit, and the central election committee.

With Karnataka being the gateway of the BJP in southern India as it was the first state in the region that elected it to power, the party is aggressively reviewing its strategy for the poll-bound state with a 224-member legislative assembly.

As it has won all the parliamentary seats in some of the states in northern India, the party is looking to compensate for any losses in the north from the south and is considered vital in the plan of the BJP as the PM seeks a third term in 2024.

Advertisement

Karnataka elects 28 MPs to the lower house of Parliament and the BJP secured 25 in 2019.

Read all the Latest Politics News here