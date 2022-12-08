‘Politics of Vikas, Vishwas’: BJP Leaders Hail Gujarat Win as Party Set to Crush Congress’ 1985 Record

With BJP set to get re-elected in Gujarat, breaking the 1985 record when Congress won 149 seats of the total 182, party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Thursday the real celebration of a victory in a democracy is when governments are able to establish ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’.

Commenting on BJP’s celebration plan at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi, Poonawalla said, “We take democracy very seriously. Therefore, celebrations are in response to the responsibility given by the people of Gujarat and Himachal and taking that responsibility forward and making sure that the vision and policies of PM Modi, based on the thoughts of Gandhiji and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, reached the final person and there is ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. That is the only celebration."

He told News18 that the BJP’s victory is a vote for “politics of pro-incumbency, politics of performance, politics of Vikas and politics of Vishwas and Vishwasniyata" represented by PM Modi and the state governments.

“In Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, we saw that governments were never repeated before. But we formed our government again. It is the seventh time that Gujarat will see a BJP government. In Himachal Pradesh, we will see pro-incumbency. The tradition will change in the state," he said.

Explaining why there is pro-incumbency in Gujarat, BJP’s national media in charge Manoj Yadav said the state has seen improvement in law and order, water management, electricity and industrial growth in the last 27 years. “Gujarat is a model (state) and it should be studied," Yadav stressed.

He further said “development is the only reason" why the people of Gujarat have been electing the BJP government for the last nearly three decades. “We will be elected for the seventh time, we will break Congress’ record of 1985 and also our own record of 2002. While PM Modi is a big reason for this victory, our party organisation has also worked very hard. It acts like a bridge between the government and people," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Delhi unit media chief Harish Khurana also stressed Gujaratis voted for the development the party has done in the state. “We are repeating in Himachal too. The myth that no government is repeating again will be broken. We are going to repeat the government in Himachal like we did in Uttarakhand. The votes we are getting is for the development we have done in the state," Khurana said.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Khurana said Arvind Kejriwal had said his minister Satyender Jain was arrested “because we were scared as AAP was winning. They are zero now. AAP knew they will be zero but the statement is very significant that we were scared of their victory and so we arrested Jain. The statement should be repeated again."

