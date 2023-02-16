Poll-Bound Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya Witness 20-Fold Jump in Cash, Liquor Seizures from 2018: EC

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies has increased 20-fold from 2018, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. The data up to Wednesday shows that seizures worth Rs 147.84 crore have been done after the announcement of elections in these states, up from Rs.7.24 crore in 2018.

Sharing the details of seizures done till Wednesday in these states, EC’s Joint Director (Media) Anuj Chandak also said it is a coordinated effort of enforcement agencies, extensive monitoring, marking of expenditure sensitive constituencies and adequate deployment of field teams.

In Tripura, where enthusiastic voting is currently underway, seeing the sensitivity of drugs and illegal Ganja cultivation, a special team consisting of district police, forest officials, BSF, anti-narcotics and other agencies was formed in Sepahijhala and West Tripura district after announcement of elections. All this was done under the supervision of Special Expenditure Observer.

“In Sepahijhala, total destruction of Ganja plantation and seizure of dry ganja amounts to Rs 9.27 crore and in West Tripura district, the figures of ganja destruction is Rs 3.75 crore. In North Tripura also, seizure of Ganja of 529 kg amounting to Rs 1.10 crore was made. Similar actions are being taken in all three poll-going states," EC said.

It also explained that the seizures of drugs and psychotropic substances constitute 58 per cent of total seizures reported from these three states. Increased seizures are being witnessed under all heads-cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies.

The poll body went on to say that big operations included seizure of 3.52 kg of heroin in Dhalai district in Tripura amounting to Rs 10.58 crore made by police. Seizures of heroin were also reported from East Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya (2.447 Kg) and from Chumoukedima district in Nagaland (2.27 kg), by DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence).

The EC also said efforts have led to more than three lakh litres of liquor seizure in the three states with still days left before final completion of poll, particularly in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Further, increased vigil over the commission’s direction to keep strict watch over online bribery and cash distribution has led to cash seizure of Rs 14.05 crore. In front of seizure of freebies as well, one incident of seizure of a massive number of Foreign Origin Cigarettes (17.09 lakh sticks) worth Rs 3.67 crore was reported in Meghalaya.

“The Election Commission of India’s thrust on inducement-free elections has led to sustained efforts for election expenditure monitoring in poll-going states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The recorded seizures in the three states mark a significant increase with over 20 times increase in seizures as compared to Assembly Elections in 2018," the poll body said in a statement.

The commission has deployed 64 Expenditure Observers in the three states for stricter vigil and monitoring – 19 Expenditure Observers in Tripura, 21 in Meghalaya and 24 in Nagaland as also two Special Expenditure Observers. At least 80 assembly constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive, the ECI added.

Polling is underway in Tripura while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go for elections on February 27. The counting of votes in these three states will take place on March 2.

