Poll Bugle Sounded in Northeast: Dates Announced for Assembly Election in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland | KNOW HERE

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. In a press conference convened at 2:30 pm, dates for assembly elections were announced with the term of the three assemblies ending on different dates in March.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates on Wednesday. He also said that poll observers will be appointed in all three states. NCB and state excise departments have been alerted to keep incoming trucks and vehicles in check.

The three states have 60 assembly constituencies each. Rajiv Kumar noted that a happy trend is seen in these northeastern states as the women voter turnout has been more than men in all three states in previous assembly elections. Talking about pre and post-poll violence in states, Kumar said such incidents are only left in a few states and the society should have zero tolerance for any kind of violence in any state.

Advertisement

50% of polling booths will be webcast, said Kumar, adding that polling counters will also bear the constituency and booth numbers, in order to avoid the circulation of any fake news.

Tripura

In Tripura, state assembly elections will take place in a single phase, on February 16. The date of issue of notification in Tripura will be January 21 and the last date of filing nomination will be January 30. The date of scrutiny of nominations is January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

Advertisement

Meghalaya and Nagaland

State assembly elections in both these states will take place in a single phase on the same day, February 27. The date of issue of notification in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be January 31 and the last date of filing nomination will be February 7. The date of scrutiny of nominations is February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

In all three states, the date of counting of votes will be March 2. Rajiv Kumar said that polls will be completed in all three states in February itself, keeping school exams in mind which take place in March.

Advertisement

The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year. While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People’s Party, the only party from the Northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Read all the Latest Politics News here