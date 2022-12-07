Pooth Kalan ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.26

Ward No.26 Pooth Kalan (पूठ कलां) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pooth Kalan went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pooth Kalan corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pooth Kalan ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pooth Kalan was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pooth Kalan candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Pooth Kalan ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ritu Mukesh Kumar (AAP), Kavlta Devender Solanki (BJP), Rajbala (INC), Dr Sangeeta Maurya (IND).

MLA and MP of Pooth Kalan

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pooth Kalan is a part.

Demographic profile of Pooth Kalan

According to the delimitation report, Pooth Kalan ward has a total population of 70,203 of which 16,038 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.85% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pooth Kalan ward

The following areas are covered under the Pooth Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Krishan Vihar Delhi; “Krishan Vihar Delhi, Rohini Sec-20 Pkt-16, 11, 12, 13, 14, 1, B-4, C-3, C-4, Mc D Flats, J.J.Camp;" Pooth Kalan Delhi; “Rohini Sec-20 Pkt-16, 11, 12, 13, 14, 1, B-4, C-3, C-4, Mc D Flats, J.J.Camp;" “Rohini Sec-21 Pkt-12,, 10, 9, 13, 8, 7, 4, 3, 2, 5, 6;" “Rohini Sec-22 Pocket-09, 14, 11, 10, 8, 2, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 1 1, 12, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 17;" “Rohini Sec-23 Pkt-1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11;" “Rohini Sec-22 Pocket-09, 14, 11, 10, 8, 2, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 1 1, 12, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 17;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 26. Pooth Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ritu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,51,76,427; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kavita Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,47,38,601; Total liabilities: Rs 26,16,000.

Candidate name: Rajbala; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,58,01,911; Total liabilities: Rs 99,90,000.

Candidate name: Sangeeta Maurya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 30,20,976; Total liabilities: Rs 4,30,935.

