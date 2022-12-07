Pooth Khurd ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.29

Ward No.29 Pooth Khurd (पूठ खुर्द) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pooth Khurd went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pooth Khurd corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pooth Khurd ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pooth Khurd was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pooth Khurd candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Pooth Khurd ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Umindera Devi (AAP), Anju Devi (BJP), Nirmla (INC), Asha Chauhan (IND), Memwati Barwala (IND).

MLA and MP of Pooth Khurd

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pooth Khurd is a part.

Demographic profile of Pooth Khurd

According to the delimitation report, Pooth Khurd ward has a total population of 57,630 of which 11,704 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 20.31% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pooth Khurd ward

The following areas are covered under the Pooth Khurd ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sahibabad Daulat Pur; Rohini Sec - 28 Bagwan Apptt. Gh -2; Shahbad Daulatpur; Khera Garhi; Peladpur Village; Rama Vihar I, Ii, Peladpur Village; Shahbad Dairy; Rohini Sec - 26; Sultanpur Dabas; Barwala Village C.T; Pooth Khurd C.T.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 29. Pooth Khurd ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umindra Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,56,64,000; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Anju Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,01,40,938; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nirmla; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,54,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Asha Chauhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 54,95,900; Total liabilities: Rs 14,76,000.

Candidate name: Memwati Barwala; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,71,79,096; Total liabilities: Rs 12,50,000.

