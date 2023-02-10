'Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa' is Saffron Party's New Launch Pad to 'Expose' KCR in Poll-Bound Telangana

With its sight firmly set on Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on a mass outreach programme titled ‘Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa’ during which the party will hold 11,000 public meetings across the state within 15 days.

During the campaign, the state BJP unit led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar will participate in community programmes organised at ‘nukkads’ or street corners to grab the attention of the common man. Booth-level workers and Shakti Kendra convenors will take part in small cultural programmes which will be followed by a detailed oration highlighting the failures of the ruling BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

While Bandi Sanjay Kumar will kick-start the campaign in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, other prominent leaders, including former MP Vijayashanti and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, will reach out to voters in Dubbaka and Mahbubnagar assembly constituencies respectively. Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy will lead the drive from Secunderabad, his Lok Sabha constituency.

“In all the 119 constituencies of the state, we will be talking on three main things — local issues with national outlook; highlighting how KCR has failed the people of Telangana on all fronts and symbolises corruption, dynasty and appeasement politics; and enlightening people about the unparalleled welfare schemes undertaken by PM Narendra Modi that have been transforming lives across the country," a senior BJP leader told CNN-News18

Sources indicate that the party’s high command wants to replicate the same election strategy that it successfully executed in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. This is will include door-to-door campaigns led by grassroots workers with a special outreach to voters identified as beneficiaries of central schemes.

“Apart from reaching out to people, this is also a microscopic organisation of our grassroots cadres ahead of elections. There are over 34,000 polling booths. Each of these are being managed by 22 committee members led by a booth-level president and social media in-charge. They will also be responsible for gathering a minimum of 200 people to take part in our Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa campaign," the BJP leader added.

The state unit is confident of drawing huge crowds during the programme and this confidence comes in the backdrop of PM Modi lauding Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangra Yatra’ during which he covered six Lok Sabha constituencies, 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, and 18 districts on foot within a span of 116 days in five phases. At the National Executive held in New Delhi last month, the prime minister also asked other BJP leaders to learn from the Telangana chief’s journey.​

