'Prasad if Distributed Among Public, Paap if Given to Friends': Kejriwal's Swipe at PM's 'Revdi' Remark

Still not over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘revdi [sweet] culture’ jibe at opposition for offering freebies to seek votes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered a new counter to the PM’s remarks as he campaigned in Gujarat, where elections are slated to take place later this year.

PM Modi on Saturday cautioned people against what he called a “revdi (sweet) culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies and said this could be “very dangerous" for development of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a shot at the Prime Minister over the revdi remark on Thursday, saying that when revdi is distributed for free among public, it is called ‘prasad’ [devotional offering].

“Some people are talking about revdi. When revdi is distributed among public for free, then it’s called ‘prasad’ [devotional offering]," Kejriwal said.

He, however, also added that when revdi it “is given for free to your own friends, ministers, then it is ‘paap’ [sin]".

Kejriwal’s swipe at PM Modi comes two days after workers of the AAP held demonstrations across Gujarat to protest against the revdi culture remark.

Several party workers were detained in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, when they staged agitations against the revdi remark.

