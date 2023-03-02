Pratapgarh Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pratapgarh seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shyamal Debbarma (CPM), Biswajit Kalai (TMP), Bidhan Debbarma (IPFT), Ananta Debbarma (RPIA). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.51% which is -4.35% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.13 Pratapgarh (প্রতাপগড়) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Pratapgarh is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Pratapgarh election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pratapgarh election result or click here for compact election results of Pratapgarh and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pratapgarh go here.

Demographic profile of Pratapgarh:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 57712 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 28,929 were male and 28,769 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pratapgarh in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 52884 eligible electors, of which 26,833 were male, 26,051 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 49009 eligible electors, of which 25,034 were male, 23,975 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pratapgarh in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pratapgarh:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Rebati Mohan Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramu Das of CPM by a margin of 3148 which was 6.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.73% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Anil Sarkar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjit Kumar Das of INC by a margin of 2132 votes which was 4.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13. Pratapgarh Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pratapgarh:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pratapgarh:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Pratapgarh are: Shyamal Debbarma (CPM), Biswajit Kalai (TMP), Bidhan Debbarma (IPFT), Ananta Debbarma (RPIA).

Voter turnout in Pratapgarh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.51%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.86%, while it was 95.27% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.35% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pratapgarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pratapgarh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Pratapgarh comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Jogendranagar and Pratapgarh mouzas in Dukli Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Pratapgarh constituency, which are: Khayerpur, Agartala, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur, Badharghat, Suryamaninagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Pratapgarh:

The geographic coordinates of Pratapgarh is: 23°49’30.0"N 91°18’36.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pratapgarh

List of candidates contesting from Pratapgarh Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rebati Mohan Das

Party: BJP

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 24.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ramu Das

Party: CPM

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service & Political Activist

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kuheli Das (Sinha)

Party: TMC

Age: 44

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Work / Housewife

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Das

Party: IND

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 57.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

