Preet Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.204

Ward No.204 Preet Vihar (प्रीत व‍िहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsPreet Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Preet Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Preet Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Preet Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Preet Vihar candidates 2022There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Preet Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ramesh Pandit (AAP), Ramesh Kumar Garg (BJP), Chander Mohan (INC), Chelan Kataria (IND), Vaibhav Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Preet ViharOm Prakash Sharma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 59. Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Preet Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Preet ViharAccording to the delimitation report, Preet Vihar ward has a total population of 52,293 of which 2,150 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.11% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Preet Vihar wardThe following areas are covered under the Preet Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Madhu Vihar Block F, Madhu Vihar Block D, Block B; Madhu Vihar Block A; Madhu Vihar Block C; Madhu Vihar Block E; Agcr Enclave; Bharti Artist Colony; C Block, Preet Vihar, Slum Area; Chitra Vihar; Dayanand Vihar; East Guru Angad Nagar, East Laxmi Market On M.P.Road; East Laxmi Market On M.P.Road; Gagan Vihar; Gangan Vihar Ext., Khosla Appt; “Group Housing Society (I.P.Extention), May Fair Appt, Navkranti Appt, Vikalp Appt, Trilok Adarsh Kunj, Parshav Vihar Appt, Neelkanth Appt, Anamika Appt, Viduyat Appt, Vidisha Appt, Narwana Appt, Ram Krishna Appt, Sayadria Golden Appt, Pharma Appt, Rajdhani;" Gujrat Vihar; Hargovind Encl; Madhuban; New Rajdhani Enclave; Nirman Vihar; Preet Vihar A Block, B Block; Preet Vihar, C Block; Preet Vihar, D Block; Preet Vihar, E Block, F Block; Preet Vihar, G Block; Swasthya Vihar, Block B, A And Defence Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 204. Preet Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramesh Pandit; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,17,48,491; Total liabilities: Rs 4,00,000.Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar Garg; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,66,91,843; Total liabilities: Rs 82,50,000.Candidate name: Chander Mohan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,36,71,667; Total liabilities: Rs 13,49,542.Candidate name: Chetan Kataria; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,95,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Vaibhav Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,37,242; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

