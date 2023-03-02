Pughoboto Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pughoboto seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: R. Khing (NDPP), Loguseng Semp (RPIA), Jwenga Seb (JDU), Joel Naga (RPP), Er. Levi Rengma (LJPRV). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 92.11% which is -1.82% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.13 Pughoboto is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Pughoboto is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Pughoboto Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name NDPP Y. Vikheho Swu LJPRV Dr Sukhato A Sema Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Pughoboto election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pughoboto election result or click here for compact election results of Pughoboto and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pughoboto go here.

Demographic profile of Pughoboto:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15733 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 7,803 were male and 7,930 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pughoboto in 2023 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 13416 eligible electors, of which 6,773 were male, 6,643 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12862 eligible electors, of which 6,381 were male, 6,481 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Pughoboto in 2018 was 52. In 2013, there were 65 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pughoboto:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Y Vikheho Swu of NPF won in this seat defeating Dr Sukhato A Sema of BJP by a margin of 70 which was 0.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 48.21% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Y Vikheho Swu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Joshua Sumi of INC by a margin of 2286 votes which was 18.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 59.42% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 13. Pughoboto Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Pughoboto:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pughoboto:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Pughoboto are: R. Khing (NDPP), Loguseng Semp (RPIA), Jwenga Seb (JDU), Joel Naga (RPP), Er. Levi Rengma (LJPRV).

Voter turnout in Pughoboto:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.11%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.93%, while it was 94.72% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.82% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pughoboto went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pughoboto constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Pughoboto comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Tsaphimi, Kitami, Ghokimi, Natsumi, Pughoboto, Mishilimi, Lazami, Kichilimi, Awchumi, Shesulimi, Mukalimi, Iphonumi, Ighanumi, Khughutomi, Kilomi, Chisholimi, Chishilimi, Hebolimi, Asukika and Ghathashi villages of Pughoboto circle in Kohima Sadar sub-division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Pughoboto constituency, which are: Northern Angami-II, Tseminyu, Atoizu, Satakha, Tyui, Chazouba, Phek. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Pughoboto:

The geographic coordinates of Pughoboto is: 25°51’28.8"N 94°16’09.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pughoboto

List of candidates contesting from Pughoboto Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y. Vikheho SwuParty: NDPPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: MLA, Social Worker & BusinesamanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 11.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.3 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Sukhato A SemaParty: LJPRVAge: 65Gender: MaleProfession: DoctorEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 160.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pughoboto election result or click here for compact election results of Pughoboto and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pughoboto go here.

Read all the Latest News here