Pul Pehladpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.179

Ward No.179 Pul Pehladpur (पुल प्रहलादपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pul Pehladpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pul Pehladpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pul Pehladpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pul Pehladpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pul Pehladpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Pul Pehladpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rakesh Lohia (AAP), Munsi Ram (BJP), Hira Lal (BSP), Satish Kumar (INC), Mohit Gautam (IND).

MLA and MP of Pul Pehladpur

Sahi Ram of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 52. Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pul Pehladpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Pul Pehladpur

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Pul Pehladpur ward has a total population of 69,724 of which 17,853 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 25.61% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pul Pehladpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Pul Pehladpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Railway Colony Tuglakabad; T Huts Between Railway Colony Tuglakabad, Pul Pehladpur (East) Pocket-A, Sonia Gandhi Camp; Tuglakabad Railway Station, Tuglakabad Railway Station K-2, Afh1, 1Qtrs. H3; Pul Pehlad C.T., Lig Flats; Pul Pehlad C.T., Pul Pehlad Pur, T - Huts, Sonia Gandhi Camp; “Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - A, U, S, T, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - A, I, J Sharma Mkt., Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - B, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - C, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - Hr, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - R;" Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - E, Pul Pehlad Pur, Mittal Colony; Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - F, Pul Pehlad Pur, Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - Rz - A, Pul Pehlad Pur; Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - Ga; “Pul Pehlad C.T. Block - Gc, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - Gd;" “Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuahn Block - H, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - A, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - B, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - C, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - D, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - E, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - F, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan Block - G, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan, Block - I, Pul Pehlad C.T. Lal Kuan, Block - J, Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - A, I, J Sharma Mkt.;" Pul Pehlad C.T. Mig Flats Suraj Apptt.; Pul Pehlad C.T. Pul Pehlad Pur Block - D; Pul Pehlad C.T. Vishwakarma Colony; “Mohan Co-Op Industrial Estate (Block Ab), Block A, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial State, Block A-28 To 45, , Block G 3 To 5, Block F-1 To 11, A-1 To 13;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 179. Pul Pehladpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rakesh Lohia; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,87,571; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Munsi Ram; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 57,06,155; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hira Lal; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 21,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,00,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Satish Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,23,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,24,423.

Candidate name: Mohit Gautam; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,73,584; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,000.

Read all the Latest News here