Pungro Kiphire Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pungro Kiphire seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: V. Kashiho Sangtam (BJP), Khaseo Sangtam (INC), C. Kipili Sangtam (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.21% which is % compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.60 Pungro Kiphire is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kiphire district of Nagaland. Pungro Kiphire is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Pungro Kiphire election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pungro Kiphire election result or click here for compact election results of Pungro Kiphire and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pungro Kiphire go here.

Demographic profile of Pungro Kiphire:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.72%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 32360 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,800 were male and 15,560 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pungro Kiphire in 2023 is 926 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 29848 eligible electors, of which 15,522 were male, 14,326 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pungro Kiphire in 2018 was . In 2013, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pungro Kiphire:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, T Torechu of NPF won in this seat defeating T Yangseo Sangtam of JDU by a margin of 473 which was 2.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 35.18% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Torechu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating R Tsapikiu Sangtam of INC by a margin of 4545 votes which was 16.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 57.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 60. Pungro Kiphire Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pungro Kiphire:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pungro Kiphire:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Pungro Kiphire are: V. Kashiho Sangtam (BJP), Khaseo Sangtam (INC), C. Kipili Sangtam (NPP).

Voter turnout in Pungro Kiphire:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.21%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of %, while it was 92.98% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is % compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pungro Kiphire went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pungro Kiphire constituency:

Assembly constituency No.60. Pungro Kiphire comprises of the following areas of Kiphire district of Nagaland:

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Pungro Kiphire constituency, which are: Meluri, Thonoknyu, Shamator Chessore, Seyochung Sitimi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma).

Map location of Pungro Kiphire:

The geographic coordinates of Pungro Kiphire is: 25°44’07.8"N 94°53’57.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pungro Kiphire

List of candidates contesting from Pungro Kiphire Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T. Yangseo Sangtam

Party: RPIA

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 59.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T. Atsuba

Party: INC

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S. Kiusumew Yimchunger

Party: NDPP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 49.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

