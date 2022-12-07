Punjabi Bagh Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.92

Ward No.92 Punjabi Bagh (पंजाबी बाग) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Madipur Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Punjabi Bagh went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Punjabi Bagh corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Punjabi Bagh ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Punjabi Bagh was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Punjabi Bagh candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Punjabi Bagh ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sulochana Devi (AAP), Suman Tyagi (BJP), Rekha (BSP), Shivani Mendiratia (INC).

MLA and MP of Punjabi Bagh

Girish Soni of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 26. Madipur Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Punjabi Bagh is a part.

Demographic profile of Punjabi Bagh

According to the delimitation report, Punjabi Bagh ward has a total population of 69,946 of which 9,880 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.13% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Punjabi Bagh ward

The following areas are covered under the Punjabi Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bali Nagar Block C, D, E, F, G, H; Basai Dara Pur Village, Extn.; Esi Hospital Staff Qrs; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-A, B; Raja Garden; “Rajouri Garden, Janta Colony Block A, B, Shivaji Colony, Dda Flats Block A, B, C, D;" Ramgarh Colony; Rattan Park; Shivaji Enclave, Janta Flats, Block Fa, Fd, Gn; Raghubir Nagar (Slum) Block-R, T-Huts; Punjabi Bagh West Avenue Road, North West Avenue Road; Punjabi Bagh Deen Dayal Upadhaya Camp; Punjabi Bagh Extn. (Paschim Puri) Dda Slum Qtrs. Block A, B, C, D; Punjabi Bagh Mahatama Gandhi Camp; Punjabi Bagh Rajeev Gandhi Camp; Shivaji Park- Block -C; Shivaji Park- Block-H; Shyam Shindha Colony.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 92. Punjabi Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sulochana Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 68,51,538; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman Tyagi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,72,15,143; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 84,88,908; Total liabilities: Rs 3,80,000.

Candidate name: Shivani Mendiratta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 98,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 13,50,000.

