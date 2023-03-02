Radhakishorepur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Radhakishorepur seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Ram Pada Jamatia (BJP), Purna Chandra Jamatia (TMP), Naresh Chandra Jamatia (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.07% which is -5.29% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.31 Radhakishorepur (রাধাকিশোরপুর) (Radhakishorpur ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gomati district of Tripura. Radhakishorepur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Radhakishorepur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Radhakishorepur election result or click here for compact election results of Radhakishorepur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Radhakishorepur go here.

Demographic profile of Radhakishorepur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 48302 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,995 were male and 24,307 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Radhakishorepur in 2023 is 1013 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45648 eligible electors, of which 22,993 were male, 22,655 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 42380 eligible electors, of which 21,647 were male, 20,733 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Radhakishorepur in 2018 was 117. In 2013, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Radhakishorepur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Pranajit Singha Roy of BJP won in this seat defeating Srikanta Datta of RSP by a margin of 4846 which was 11.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pranajit Singha Roy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Joy Gobinda Deb Roy of RSP by a margin of 837 votes which was 2.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.23% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31. Radhakishorepur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Radhakishorepur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Radhakishorepur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Radhakishorepur are: Ram Pada Jamatia (BJP), Purna Chandra Jamatia (TMP), Naresh Chandra Jamatia (CPM).

Voter turnout in Radhakishorepur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.36%, while it was 94.7% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.29% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Radhakishorepur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Radhakishorepur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.31. Radhakishorepur comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Radhakishorepur Tehsil; Tepania mouza in Salgarah Tehsil; Rajdharnagar and Jamjuri mouzas in Jamjuri Tehsil; and Chataria and Dhwajanagar mouzas in Dhawajanagar Tehsil in udaipur Sub- Division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Radhakishorepur constituency, which are: Bagma, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Radhakishorepur:

The geographic coordinates of Radhakishorepur is: 23°33’04.3"N 91°28’17.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Radhakishorepur

List of candidates contesting from Radhakishorepur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srikanta Datta

Party: RSP

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker/Public Job

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 72024

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratan Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pranajit Singha Roy

Party: BJP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 58.7 lakh

Candidate name: Partha Karmakar

Party: CPIMLL

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 57 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bibhu Lal Dey

Party: IND

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Agricultural Labourer

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Radhakishorepur election result or click here for compact election results of Radhakishorepur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Radhakishorepur go here.

Read all the Latest News here