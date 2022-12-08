Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Radhanpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki (BJP), Thakor Lalabhai Raghubhai (AAP), Sadhu Devendarkumar Sitaramdas (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Raghubhai Merajbhai Desai (INC), Kishan Kalubhai Thakor (IND), Thakor Versiji Dhamaji (IND), Tanna Girdharibhai Chunilal (IND), Patel Pankajkumar Atmaram (IND), Sadhu Mayaram Karsandas (IND), Dolsangji D Thakor (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Raval Bhurabhai Motibhai (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.68% which is -3.96% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.16 Radhanpur (રાધનપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Patan district of Gujarat. Radhanpur is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Radhanpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Radhanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Radhanpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Radhanpur go here.

Demographic profile of Radhanpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.66%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,759 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,56,618 were male and 1,46,135 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Radhanpur in 2022 is 933 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,055 eligible electors, of which 1,34,985 were male, 1,24,069 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,253 eligible electors, of which 1,15,646 were male, 1,04,607 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Radhanpur in 2017 was 106. In 2012, there were 51 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Radhanpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Alpesh Khodaji Thakor of INC won in this seat defeating Solanki Lavingji Muljiji Thakor of BJP by a margin of 14,857 which was 8.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thakor Nagarji Harchandji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhavsinhji Dayaji Rathod of INC by a margin of 3,834 votes which was 2.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16. Radhanpur Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Radhanpur:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Radhanpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Radhanpur are: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki (BJP), Thakor Lalabhai Raghubhai (AAP), Sadhu Devendarkumar Sitaramdas (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Raghubhai Merajbhai Desai (INC), Kishan Kalubhai Thakor (IND), Thakor Versiji Dhamaji (IND), Tanna Girdharibhai Chunilal (IND), Patel Pankajkumar Atmaram (IND), Sadhu Mayaram Karsandas (IND), Dolsangji D Thakor (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Raval Bhurabhai Motibhai (SP).

Voter turnout in Radhanpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.68%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.64%, while it was 68.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.96% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Radhanpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Radhanpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. Radhanpur comprises of the following areas of Patan district of Gujarat: 1. Radhanpur Taluka. 2. Santalpur Taluka - entire taluka except village – Kesargadh. 3. Sami Taluka (Part) Villages - Dadar, Dhadhana, Sherpura, Ranavada, Kharchariya, Gochnad, Bismillabad, Babri, Chandarni, Rampura, Jakhel, Godhana, Daudpur, mandvi, Bhamathal, mubarakpura, Sajupura, Nana Joravarpura, matrota, mota Joravarpura, Varana, mahmadpura, Baspa, Kanij, Dadka, umedpura, lalpur, Adgam, Vahedpur, Sukhpura, Ved, Rupnagar, Bhadrada, Gajdinpura, Samsherpura, Sonar, Vaval, Jalalabad, Gujarvada, Jhilvana, Kathivada, Vaghpura, Rafu, Badarganj, Koddha, Anvarpura, Nani Chandur.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Radhanpur constituency, which are: Vav, Kankrej, Chanasma. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Radhanpur:

The geographic coordinates of Radhanpur is: 23°46’37.2"N 71°26’12.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Radhanpur

List of candididates contesting from Radhanpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 66.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 37 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Lalabhai Raghubhai

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14022

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sadhu Devendarkumar Sitaramdas

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 38

Profession: Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 75000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raghubhai Merajbhai Desai

Party: INC

Age: 56

Profession: Builders & Developers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 140.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 134.4 crore

Total income: Rs 33.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kishan Kalubhai Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Farming Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 41151

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 41151

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Versiji Dhamaji

Party: IND

Age: 72

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tanna Girdharibhai Chunilal

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Hawker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 74.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Pankajkumar Atmaram

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sadhu Mayaram Karsandas

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dolsangji D Thakor

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 54

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raval Bhurabhai Motibhai

Party: SP

Age: 63

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 77000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47000

Immovable assets: Rs 30000

Total income: Rs 0

Read all the Latest News here