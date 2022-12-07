Raghubir Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.94

Ward No.94 Raghubir Nagar (रघुबीर नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Madipur Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Raghubir Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Raghubir Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Raghubir Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Raghubir Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Raghubir Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Raghubir Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pratima Anand (AAP), Urmila Gangwal (BJP), Pinki (INC).

MLA and MP of Raghubir Nagar

Girish Soni of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 26. Madipur Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Raghubir Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Raghubir Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Raghubir Nagar ward has a total population of 78,369 of which 20,161 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 25.73% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Raghubir Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Raghubir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Rajouri Garden, Janta Colony Block A, B, Shivaji Colony, Dda Flats Block A, B, C, D; Shivaji Marg (Najafgarh Road)Block A, C; Tagore Garden Extn, Block C, Rajdhani Market Phase-1Double Storey Gandhi Colony; Tagore Garden Extn, Block C, Rajdhani Market Phase-1Double Storey Gandhi Colony, Vishal Enclave; Tagore Garden, Block B Block A Dda Flats Tenements, 80Yard Plots; Vishal Enclave; 12.5 Yards Plot On Najafgarh Drain Block-B-3, 15 Yards Plots; Raghubir Nagar (Slum) Block-R, T-Huts; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-A, B; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-B-1, B-2, B-3; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-C; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-D; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-K; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-L; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-M, T-Huts; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-N; Raghubir Nagar J.J.Colony Block-P.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 94. Raghubir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pratima Anand; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 14,06,565; Total liabilities: Rs 4,71,050.

Candidate name: Urmila Gangwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,71,458; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pinki; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 13,58,634; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

