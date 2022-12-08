Rajkot East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Rajkot East seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Uday Kangad (BJP), Rahul Bhuva (AAP), Sagthiya Sureshkumar Govindbhai (CPI), Indranil Rajguru (INC), Rajesh Samsuddin Gilani (IND), Parghi Surajbhai Nanjibhai (IND), Ranchhodbhai Maganbhai Ughreja (IND), Lunagariya Babulal Parshotambhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.2% which is -5.08% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.68 Rajkot East (રાજકોટ પૂર્વ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Rajkot East is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Rajkot East election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajkot East election result or click here for compact election results of Rajkot East and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot East go here.

Demographic profile of Rajkot East:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,585 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,56,519 were male and 1,41,064 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajkot East in 2022 is 901 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,60,007 eligible electors, of which 1,37,708 were male, 1,22,299 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,217 eligible electors, of which 1,13,059 were male, 97158 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajkot East in 2017 was 36. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Rajkot East:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Arvind Raiyani of BJP won in this seat defeating Mitul Donga of INC by a margin of 22,782 which was 13.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajguru Indranil Sanjaybhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shukla Kashyap Chimanbhai of BJP by a margin of 4,272 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.97% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 68. Rajkot East Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Rajkot East:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajkot East:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajkot East are: Uday Kangad (BJP), Rahul Bhuva (AAP), Sagthiya Sureshkumar Govindbhai (CPI), Indranil Rajguru (INC), Rajesh Samsuddin Gilani (IND), Parghi Surajbhai Nanjibhai (IND), Ranchhodbhai Maganbhai Ughreja (IND), Lunagariya Babulal Parshotambhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Rajkot East:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.28%, while it was 69.01% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.08% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajkot East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rajkot East constituency:

Assembly constituency No.68. Rajkot East comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: Rajkot Taluka (Part) - Rajkot municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 5, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20.

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rajkot East constituency, which are: Wankaner. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rajkot East:

The geographic coordinates of Rajkot East is: 22°16’08.4"N 70°49’35.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajkot East

List of candididates contesting from Rajkot East Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Uday Kangad Party: BJP Age: 50 Profession: Agriculture & Business Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 8.3 crore Total income: Rs 27.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rahul Bhuva Party: AAP Age: 32 Profession: Teacher Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 24.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sagthiya Sureshkumar Govindbhai Party: CPI Age: 38 Profession: Painter Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indranil Rajguru Party: INC Age: 56 Profession: Business (Construction, Developer, Service Center ) Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 162.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 76 crore Moveable assets: Rs 66.9 crore Immovable assets: Rs 96.1 crore Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh Samsuddin Gilani Party: IND Age: 51 Profession: Real Estate Broker/ Builder Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 9.4 crore Liabilities: Rs 4.8 crore Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 6.9 crore Total income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Parghi Surajbhai Nanjibhai Party: IND Age: 30 Profession: Diesel Mechanic Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ranchhodbhai Maganbhai Ughreja Party: IND Age: 50 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Literate Total assets: Rs 9.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lunagariya Babulal Parshotambhai Party: IND Age: 46 Profession: Farming & Retired Army Man Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajkot East election result or click here for compact election results of Rajkot East and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot East go here.

Read all the Latest News here