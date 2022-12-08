Rajkot South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Rajkot South seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rameshbhai Virjibhai Tilala (BJP), Shivlal Barasia (AAP), Hitesh Maganbhai Vora (INC), Amardas Desani (IND), Parekh Punitaben Hasmukhbhai (IND), Pravinbhai Meghajibhai Dengada (IND), Rakesh Patel (IND), Bhumika Pareshbhai Patel (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.99% which is -5.62% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.70 Rajkot South (રાજકોટ દક્ષિણ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Rajkot South is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Rajkot South election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajkot South election result or click here for compact election results of Rajkot South and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot South go here.

Demographic profile of Rajkot South:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,813 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,010 were male and 1,25,799 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajkot South in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,42,500 eligible electors, of which 1,24,794 were male, 1,17,703 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,819 eligible electors, of which 1,09,703 were male, 1,02,114 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajkot South in 2017 was 18. In 2012, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rajkot South:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Govindbhai Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Dinesh Chovatiya of INC by a margin of 47,121 which was 30.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Govind Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Donga Mitul Himatbhai of INC by a margin of 28,477 votes which was 20.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 70. Rajkot South Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rajkot South:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajkot South:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajkot South are: Rameshbhai Virjibhai Tilala (BJP), Shivlal Barasia (AAP), Hitesh Maganbhai Vora (INC), Amardas Desani (IND), Parekh Punitaben Hasmukhbhai (IND), Pravinbhai Meghajibhai Dengada (IND), Rakesh Patel (IND), Bhumika Pareshbhai Patel (IND).

Voter turnout in Rajkot South:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.99%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.61%, while it was 64.65% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.62% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajkot South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rajkot South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.70. Rajkot South comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: Rajkot Taluka (Part) - Rajkot municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rajkot South constituency, which are: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot West, Rajkot Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rajkot South:

The geographic coordinates of Rajkot South is: 22°18’29.5"N 70°46’30.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajkot South

List of candididates contesting from Rajkot South Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rameshbhai Virjibhai Tilala Party: BJP Age: 57 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 175.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 8.7 crore Moveable assets: Rs 19.4 crore Immovable assets: Rs 156.4 crore Total income: Rs 2.1 crore

Candidate name: Shivlal Barasia Party: AAP Age: 61 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 crore Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Hitesh Maganbhai Vora Party: INC Age: 45 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 13.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 11.9 crore Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 crore Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Amardas Desani Party: IND Age: 56 Profession: Social Worker And Educational Work Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 57.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 57.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Parekh Punitaben Hasmukhbhai Party: IND Age: 62 Profession: Jewellery Work And House Wife Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 29.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Pravinbhai Meghajibhai Dengada Party: IND Age: 60 Profession: Constraction Number of criminal cases: 4 Education: Illiterate Total assets: Rs 62000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 62000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rakesh Patel Party: IND Age: 41 Profession: Labour Work and Social Work Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 13.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 13.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Bhumika Pareshbhai Patel Party: IND Age: 28 Profession: Lawyer Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 17.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh Total income: Rs 0

