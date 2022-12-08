Rajkot West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Rajkot West seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Darshita Shah (BJP), Dineshkumar Mohanbhai Joshi (AAP), Chamanbhai Savsani (BSP), Kalariya Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai (INC), Dengada Pravinbhai Meghjibhai (IND), Belim Sikandar Husenbhai (IND), Prashant Chimanbhai Maru (IND), Mahajan Narendrabhai (IND), Vegada Ramjibhai Govindbhai (IND), Mehul Nathwani (IND), Bhupendra Bhavanbhai Patoliya (IND), Kirtikumar Bavanjibhai Marvaniya (IND), Prafulaben R Shiyaliya (Log Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.12% which is -11.42% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.69 Rajkot West (રાજકોટ પશ્ચિમ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Rajkot West is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Rajkot West election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajkot West election result or click here for compact election results of Rajkot West and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajkot West go here.

Demographic profile of Rajkot West:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,54,313 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,79,738 were male and 1,74,569 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajkot West in 2022 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,16,710 eligible electors, of which 1,61,268 were male, 1,55,439 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,62,484 eligible electors, of which 1,34,223 were male, 1,28,257 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajkot West in 2017 was 45. In 2012, there were 82 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rajkot West:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vijay Rupani of BJP won in this seat defeating Indranil Rajguru of INC by a margin of 53,755 which was 24.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Atul Rasikbhai Rajani of INC by a margin of 24,978 votes which was 14.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 69. Rajkot West Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rajkot West:A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajkot West:

Voter turnout in Rajkot West:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.54%, while it was 63.61% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -11.42% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajkot West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rajkot West constituency:

Assembly constituency No.69. Rajkot West comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: Rajkot Taluka (Part) - Rajkot municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 22, 23, 24.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rajkot West constituency, which are: Tankara, Rajkot Rural (SC), Rajkot South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rajkot West:

The geographic coordinates of Rajkot West is: 22°17’08.5"N 70°43’58.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajkot West

List of candididates contesting from Rajkot West Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Darshita Shah Party: BJP Age: 53 Profession: (1)Corporator Rajkot Mahanagarpalika Ward No 2, Deputy Mayor (2) Consultant Pathologist, New Barg Supratek Laboratory Rajkot Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 90 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 6 crore Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore Total income: Rs 73.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshkumar Mohanbhai Joshi Party: AAP Age: 57 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 crore Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chamanbhai Savsani Party: BSP Age: 49 Profession: Agriculture, Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 41.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh Total income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kalariya Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai Party: INC Age: 62 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 17.7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 33 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 92 lakh Total income: Rs 20.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dengada Pravinbhai Meghjibhai Party: IND Age: 60 Profession: Construction Number of criminal cases: 4 Education: Illiterate Total assets: Rs 60000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 60000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Belim Sikandar Husenbhai Party: IND Age: 39 Profession: Plumber Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh Total income: Rs 72000

Candidate name: Prashant Chimanbhai Maru Party: IND Age: 36 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 40000 Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahajan Narendrabhai Party: IND Age: 72 Profession: Security Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 19000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 19000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vegada Ramjibhai Govindbhai Party: IND Age: 50 Profession: Labor Work Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 45000 Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Mehul Nathwani Party: IND Age: 44 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 45 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 29 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Bhupendra Bhavanbhai Patoliya Party: IND Age: 75 Profession: Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 0 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 0 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kirtikumar Bavanjibhai Marvaniya Party: IND Age: 63 Profession: Retired Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 30000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 30000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Prafulaben R. Shiyaliya Party: Log Party Age: 42 Profession: Housewife Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

