Rajnagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rajnagar seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Uttam Das (IND), Ratan Kumar Bhowmik (CPM), Kshir Mohan Das (TMP), Jitendra Majumder (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.88% which is -2.12% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.34 Rajnagar (রাজনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Rajnagar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Rajnagar Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name CPM Sudhan Das BJP Swapna Majumder TMP Abhijit Malakar Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Rajnagar election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Rajnagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajnagar go here.

Demographic profile of Rajnagar:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 17.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47873 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,276 were male and 22,597 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajnagar in 2023 is 894 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43718 eligible electors, of which 23,227 were male, 20,491 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39631 eligible electors, of which 20,892 were male, 18,739 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Rajnagar in 2018 was 58. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rajnagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sudhan Das of CPM won in this seat defeating Bibhishan Chandra Das of BJP by a margin of 5713 which was 14.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 54.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sudhan Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Manik Chandra Das of INC by a margin of 11397 votes which was 30.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 63.61% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 34. Rajnagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Rajnagar:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajnagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Rajnagar are: Uttam Das (IND), Ratan Kumar Bhowmik (CPM), Kshir Mohan Das (TMP), Jitendra Majumder (BJP).

Voter turnout in Rajnagar:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.88%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91%, while it was 95.1% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.12% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rajnagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Rajnagar comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Rajnagar, Radhanagar and Siddhinagar Tehsils; and laxmipur, Purba Pepariakhola, Barpathari, Paschim Pepariakhola and Kasari R.F. mouzas in Barpathari Tehsil in Belonia Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Rajnagar constituency, which are: Dhanpur, Kakraban-Salgarh, Belonia, Santirbazar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Rajnagar:

The geographic coordinates of Rajnagar is: 23°18’33.5"N 91°23’39.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajnagar

List of candidates contesting from Rajnagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Swapna Majumder

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudhan Das

Party: CPM

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 61.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 19.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhijit Malakar

Party: TMP

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employeed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 76424

Total liabilities: Rs 9333

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Rajnagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajnagar go here.

Read all the Latest News here