Rajula Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Rajula seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Hirabhai Odhavjibhai Solanki (BJP), Bharatkumar Baldaniya (AAP), Champubhai Dhakhada (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Ambarishkumar Jivabhai Der (INC), Vagh Shivabhai Bhanabhai (IND), Karanbhai Baraiya (IND), Muktaben Narendrabhai Parmar (IND), Vagh Harsurbhai Valerabhai (IND), Champaben Narshibhai Rathod (IND), Puspaben Kamleshbhai Parmar (IND), Rajeshbhai Natubhai Joshi (IND), Gitaben Bharatkumar Parmar (IND), Vijyaben Girishbhai Parmar (IND), Shwetaben Budhabhai Vaghela (IND), Gaha Majidbhai (SDPI). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.91% which is -1.86% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.98 Rajula (રાજુલા) (Rajgadh) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Amreli district of Gujarat. Rajula is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Rajula election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajula election result or click here for compact election results of Rajula and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajula go here.

Demographic profile of Rajula:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,785 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,41,523 were male and 1,33,262 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajula in 2022 is 942 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,46,825 eligible electors, of which 1,28,384 were male, 1,18,441 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,654 eligible electors, of which 1,10,629 were male, 99025 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajula in 2017 was 42. In 2012, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Rajula:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Der Amarishbhai Jivabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Solanki Hirabhai Odhavjibhai of BJP by a margin of 12,719 which was 7.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Solanki Hirabhai Odhavjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Babubhai Rambhai Ram of INC by a margin of 18,710 votes which was 12.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.68% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 98. Rajula Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Rajula:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rajula:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajula are: Hirabhai Odhavjibhai Solanki (BJP), Bharatkumar Baldaniya (AAP), Champubhai Dhakhada (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Ambarishkumar Jivabhai Der (INC), Vagh Shivabhai Bhanabhai (IND), Karanbhai Baraiya (IND), Muktaben Narendrabhai Parmar (IND), Vagh Harsurbhai Valerabhai (IND), Champaben Narshibhai Rathod (IND), Puspaben Kamleshbhai Parmar (IND), Rajeshbhai Natubhai Joshi (IND), Gitaben Bharatkumar Parmar (IND), Vijyaben Girishbhai Parmar (IND), Shwetaben Budhabhai Vaghela (IND), Gaha Majidbhai (SDPI).

Voter turnout in Rajula:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.77%, while it was 71.05% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.86% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rajula went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rajula constituency:

Assembly constituency No.98. Rajula comprises of the following areas of Amreli district of Gujarat: 1. Rajula Taluka - entire taluka except village - Rampara No-1. 2. Jafrabad Taluka. 3. Khambha Taluka (Part) Villages - Dedan, Raningpara, Nava malaknes, Borala, Babarpur, Kantala, Chakrava, Hanumanpur, Juna malaknes, Nesdi No-2, Samadhiyala No-2, Jivapar, munjiyasar, Trakuda, Vangadhara, Talda, Dadli, Dhundhavana, Pachapachiya, Salva, Pipariya, Rabarika, Ambaliyala, Jamka, Ningala No-2, Bhundani, Gorana, Katarpara, Barman mota, Barman Nana.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rajula constituency, which are: Una, Dhari, Savarkundla, Mahuva, Gariadhar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rajula:

The geographic coordinates of Rajula is: 20°59’09.6"N 71°23’57.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rajula

List of candididates contesting from Rajula Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Hirabhai Odhavjibhai Solanki

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Cable Network And Transport Construction

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 53.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 22.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 30.9 crore

Total income: Rs 87.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bharatkumar Baldaniya

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Job work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Champubhai Dhakhada

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 44

Profession: Trasnporting Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ambarishkumar Jivabhai Der

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Alfa Eenterprises and Proprietor Devraj Machine Service Pvt. Ltd. Director

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 10 crore

Total income: Rs 20.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vagh Shivabhai Bhanabhai

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karanbhai Baraiya

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 66.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Muktaben Narendrabhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vagh Harsurbhai Valerabhai

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Agriculture, Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Champaben Narshibhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Sewing and Housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puspaben Kamleshbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Saree ferry and housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Natubhai Joshi

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Diamond Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 44000

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gitaben Bharatkumar Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Home Business and House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijyaben Girishbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shwetaben Budhabhai Vaghela

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gaha Majidbhai

Party: SDPI

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rajula election result or click here for compact election results of Rajula and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rajula go here.

Read all the Latest News here