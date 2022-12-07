Ram Nagar East ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.222

Ward No.222 Ram Nagar East (राम नगर ईस्‍ट) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ram Nagar East went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ram Nagar East corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ram Nagar East ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ram Nagar East was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ram Nagar East candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Ram Nagar East ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anil Gautam (AAP), Chander Prakash Sharma (BJP), Poonam Rani (BSP), Parmanand Sharma (INC), Ramesh Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Ram Nagar East

Jitender Mahajan of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 64. Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Ram Nagar East is a part.

Demographic profile of Ram Nagar East

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Ram Nagar East ward has a total population of 59,874 of which 13,201 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.05% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ram Nagar East ward

The following areas are covered under the Ram Nagar East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mandoli Village Nand Nagri Block C-1; Nathu Colony Juggi Colony; Mandoli Village Nand Nagri Block C-1; Mandoli Village Nand Nagri Resettlement Colony Block C-2; Mandoli Village Nand Nagri Resettlement Colony Block C-3; Jagat Puri; Khera Bhagwan Pur (Tyagi Colony), Ram Nagar Ext.; Man Sarovar Park, Dda Flats Four Storyed; Nathu Colony Juggi Colony; New Modern Shahdara; East Nathu Colony, West Nathu Colony; East Ram Nagar (Near Moti Ram Rd. Temple); Man Sarovar Park, Dda Flats Four Storyed; Ram Nagar Ext.; Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar (Near Moti Ram Rd. Near Viswa Karma Mandir).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 222. Ram Nagar East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anil Gautam; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,15,57,691; Total liabilities: Rs 28,54,243.

Candidate name: Chandra Prakash Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,87,88,498; Total liabilities: Rs 2,29,900.

Candidate name: Poonam Rani; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 65,450; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Parmanand Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 4,74,67,882; Total liabilities: Rs 62,51,083.

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,63,20,625; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here