Ram Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.80

Ward No.80 Ram Nagar (राम नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Ballimaran Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ram Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ram Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ram Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ram Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ram Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Ram Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dharmender Kumar (AAP), Ved Putri (AIMIM), Kamal Bagri (BJP), Sonu (BSP), Sulakshna (INC), Prem Chand Choudhary (IND), Lalit Kumar (IND), Alish Mohan (NCP).

MLA and MP of Ram Nagar

Imran Hussain of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 22. Ballimaran Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Ram Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Ram Nagar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Ram Nagar ward has a total population of 69,121 of which 30,402 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 43.98% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ram Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Ram Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Arakashan Road (Nai Basti ), Qutab Marg, Tel Mel Marag Shankar Marg, Qutab Road, Arakashan Road (Nai Basti), Qutub Road, Katra Ram Puri, Khwaji Baki Billa, Mohalla Nabi Karim,, Shankar Marg, Lig Flats Takia Deen Alisa Railway Aera, Ram Nagar Chinnot Basti, Ram Nagar Laxman Puri; Bagichi Allaudin Mohalla Yogmaya; Gali Gurudwara, Gali Brijwali, Gali Ravi Das, Gali Churi Maran,, Ram Nagar (Idgah Road), Sikligram Gali No.15, Gali Ravi Das, Gali Churi Maran, Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar; Ram Nagar (Idgah Road), Sikligram Gali No.15, Gali Ravi Das, Gali Churi Maran, Ram Nagar Amar Puri, Ram Nagar Laxman Puri, Ram Nagar, Krishnabasti, Arakashan Road (Nai Basti ), Ram Nagar, Marwari Basti,, Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar, Ram Nagar, Ashoka Basti; “Bagichi Allaudin Mohalla Yogmaya, Motia Khan, Idgah Road, Gali No. Dar Wali, Gali People Wali Gali Swarna Wali, Gali Rehmat Wali, Gali Pancho Wali.Jhande Walan Road, Sadar Thana Road, Shankar Marg, Gali Shyamji, Bagichi Allauddin (;" Motia Khan, Idgah Road, Gali No. Dar Wali, Gali People Wali Gali Swarna Wali, Gali Rehmat Wali, Gali Pancho Wali.Jhande Walan Road, Sadar Thana Road; “Multani Dhanda Gali No.1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13;" Qutab Marg, Tel Mel Marag Shankar Marg; Qutub Road, Katra Ram Puri, Khwaji Baki Billa, Mohalla Nabi Karim,, Shankar Marg, Lig Flats Takia Deen Alisa Railway Aera; “Ram Nagar (Idgah Road), Sikligram Gali No.15, Gali Ravi Das, Gali Churi Maran;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 80. Ram Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dharmender Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,85,85,336; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ved Putri; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,14,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kamal Bagri; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 58,66,908; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sonu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 29,29,700; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sulakshna; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,82,393; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lalit Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,95,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Prem Chand Choudhary; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,93,122; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Alish Mohan; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 15,53,567; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here