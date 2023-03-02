Rambrai Jyrngam Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rambrai Jyrngam seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Spasterlin Nongrem (BJP), Sillash M. Sangma (IND), Remington Gabil Momin (IND), Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang (NPP), K. Phlastingwel Pangniang (HSPDP), Francis Pondit R. Sangma (IND), Fernandez S. Dkhar (TMC), A Goldenstar Nonglong (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.51% which is -8.53% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.33 Rambrai Jyrngam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Rambrai Jyrngam is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Rambrai Jyrngam election result

Demographic profile of Rambrai Jyrngam:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 39,399 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,964 were male and 19,435 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rambrai Jyrngam in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,275 eligible electors, of which 16,396 were male, 15,879 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,413 eligible electors, of which 12,880 were male, 12,533 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rambrai Jyrngam in 2018 was 12. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rambrai Jyrngam:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang of INC won in this seat defeating K Phlastingwell Pangniang of HSPDP by a margin of 3,803 which was 13.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.44% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Phlastingwell Pangniang of HSPDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang of IND by a margin of 1,869 votes which was 8.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HSPDP had a vote share of 34.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 33. Rambrai Jyrngam Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rambrai Jyrngam:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rambrai Jyrngam:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Rambrai Jyrngam are: Spasterlin Nongrem (BJP), Sillash M. Sangma (IND), Remington Gabil Momin (IND), Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang (NPP), K. Phlastingwel Pangniang (HSPDP), Francis Pondit R. Sangma (IND), Fernandez S. Dkhar (TMC), A Goldenstar Nonglong (INC).

Voter turnout in Rambrai Jyrngam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.51%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.04%, while it was 87.26% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -8.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rambrai Jyrngam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rambrai Jyrngam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.33. Rambrai Jyrngam comprises of the following areas of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 5. Mawlieh, 10. Rambrai, 11. mawdoh, 12. mawthir and 15. Kyrshai G. S. Circles of Nongstoin C. D. Block, 2. 4. Kyrdum, 5. langja, 6. Aradonga, 7. malanggona and 8. langdongdai G. S. Circles of mawshynrut C.D. Block and 3. 4 Nongriat and 5 mawlangsu G. S. Circles of mawthadraishan C.D. Block.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Rambrai Jyrngam constituency, which are: Kharkutta, Rongjeng, Mawshynrut, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Jirang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Rambrai Jyrngam:

The geographic coordinates of Rambrai Jyrngam is: 25°42’55.1"N 91°22’32.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rambrai Jyrngam

List of candidates contesting from Rambrai Jyrngam Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Spasterlin NongremParty: BJPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sillash M. SangmaParty: INDAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Remington Gabil MominParty: INDAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kimfa Sidney MarbaniangParty: NPPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: EX MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K. Phlastingwel PangniangParty: HSPDPAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Pensioner being the Ex MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Francis Pondit R. SangmaParty: INDAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: EX MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 71.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Fernandez S. DkharParty: TMCAge: 35Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed, BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Goldenstar NonglongParty: INCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Professional Consultant, Former Defense ScientistEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rambrai Jyrngam election result or click here for compact election results of Rambrai Jyrngam and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rambrai Jyrngam go here.

