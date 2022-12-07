Ramesh Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.91

Ward No.91 Ramesh Nagar (रमेश नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ramesh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ramesh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ramesh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ramesh Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ramesh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Ramesh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Puneet Rai (AAP), Pradeep Kumar Tiwari (BJP), Nitu (BSP), Gurpreet Singh (INC), Raj Kumar Khurana (IND), Dharamber Anand (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Ramesh Nagar

Shiv Charan Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 25. Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Ramesh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Ramesh Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Ramesh Nagar ward has a total population of 72,577 of which 7,801 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.75% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ramesh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Ramesh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bandar Wali Kui, Ramesh Nagar Notified Slum Area; Kirti Nagar C Block; Kirti Nagar Industrial Area T-Huts (Shiv Basti Rama Road Near Bisleri); Mansarover Garden Block-G; Ramesh Nagar Ab Block,; Ramesh Nagar Block-1-9; Ramesh Nagar Block-1B, 2B; Ramesh Nagar Block-A,; Ramesh Nagar Block-D; Ramesh Nagar Najafgarh Road, Block-B, Ramesh Nagar Najafgarh Road, Block-C; Ramesh Nagar Shivaji Marg (Namdhari Colony) Block-1C,; Ramesh Nagar, Tilak Marg Community Centre, Nehru Park Portion, Mcd Office, Tilak Mkt, Shops, School, Block-C, A, B; Saraswarti Garden; Saraswati Garden Block-9,; Saraswati Garden Block-A; Sharda Puri Block-A, Wz; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar Block -A,; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar Block-B, 1; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Indira Camp; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Jawahar Camp; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Kamala Nehru Camp/Ambedkar Camp; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Railway Land Harijan Camp; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Reshma Camp; Industrial Area Kirti Nagar(Slum)T.Huts Sanjay Camp; Kirti Nagar Industrial Area (Slum) Chuna Bhati; Mansarover Garden Block-A; Mansarover Garden Block-B; Mansarover Garden Block-E,; Mansarover Garden Block-F; Mansarover Garden Block-Fa And Block -Wz; Mansarover Garden Block-Fb; Mansarover Garden Block C, C1, C2, C3,; Mansover Garden Block-D; “Rajouri Gardenblock-B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, B-5, B-6, B-7, B-8, B-9;" “Ramesh Nagar :-Block No.34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44;" Ramesh Nagar Block -E,; Ramesh Nagar Block No.7; “Ramesh Nagar:- Area Between Bandar Wali Kui And Rajouri Gardenblock -B, Block;" Sharda Puri Block-B; Sharda Puri Block-C.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 91. Ramesh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Puneet Rai; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 7; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,33,27,926; Total liabilities: Rs 8,65,99,790.

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar Tiwari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,35,894; Total liabilities: Rs 9,27,097.

Candidate name: Nitu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,14,873; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gurpreet Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,53,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 9,50,000.

Candidate name: Dharambir Anand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 15,29,40,000; Total liabilities: Rs 16,20,000.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar Khurana; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 43,60,65,598; Total liabilities: Rs 38,95,703.

Candidate name: Rakesh Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,51,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

