Rampur Bypoll LIVE Updates: BJP's Akash Saxena Bags Samajwadi Party's Long Held Seat

While the result officially is yet to be declared, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Akash Saxena is leading from Rampur Sadar constituency, Samajwadi Party’s bastion, with a massive margin of more than 33,000 votes over SP candidate Asim Raja in the byelection.

Bypolls for these seats were held on December 5 while the counting of votes is currently underway.

Bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated due to the disqualification of SP MLA Azam Khan following his conviction by a separate court in a matter.

Who is Akash Saxena:

BJP fielded Akash Saxena from Samajwadi Party’s long held Rampur Sadar seat which fell vacant after the conviction of Azam Khan in a court case. Akash Saxena is the son of former BJP MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena.

Interestingly, one of the over 40 of the 100 cases Azam Khan faces have been lodged by Saxena and one of those 40 cases a hate speech case that eventually led to Azam Khan’s recent conviction and disqualification.

Mainpuri Bypoll Result

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav has secured a thumping victory in late party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s turf Mainpuri where the bypolls were necessitated after the party patriarch’s demise.

Following defeats in Azamgarh and the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll, considered the SP’s bastions, the Mainpuri parliamentary and the Rampur and Khatauli assembly by-elections have become important for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and his ally RLD.

Though the outcome of the bypolls would not make much difference to the government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP has a comfortable majority at both the places, a win would give psychological advantage to the winner in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

