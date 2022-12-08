Rampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.66 Rampur (रामपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Rampur is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Rampur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rampur election result or click here for compact election results of Rampur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rampur go here.

Demographic profile of Rampur:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 77215 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39655 were male and 37339 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampur in 2022 is 942 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 71014 eligible electors, of which 36886 were male, 34128 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 66819 eligible electors, of which 34944 were male, 31875 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampur in 2017 was 113. In 2012, there were 175 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rampur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Nand Lal of INC won in this seat defeating Prem Singh Daraik of BJP by a margin of 4,037 which was 7.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nand Lal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Singh Draik of BJP by a margin of 9,471 votes which was 19.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 66. Rampur Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rampur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rampur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Rampur are: Kaul Singh (BJP), Uday Singh (AAP), Desh Raj (BSP), Nand Lal (INC), Pritam Dev (IND).

Voter turnout in Rampur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.13%, while it was 74.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.88% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rampur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rampur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.66. Rampur comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Rampur Tehsil & Nankhari Sub-Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Rampur constituency, which are: Theog, Anni, Banjar, Kinnaur, Rohru, Jubbal-Kotkhai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rampur:

The geographic coordinates of Rampur is: 31°27’29.2"N 77°43’42.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rampur

List of candididates contesting from Rampur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kaul Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 99265

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 99265

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Uday Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 47

Profession: Retired from Govt. Job HP

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Desh Raj

Party: BSP

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nand Lal

Party: INC

Age: 68

Profession: (Retd. ADIG from ITBP) Member of HP Legislative Assembly & Agriculture & Horticulturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 87.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 25.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pritam Dev

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 86476

Immovable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

