Rangsakona Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rangsakona seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zenith M. Sangma (TMC), Subir Marak (NPP), Indrash M. Marak (RPIA), Edmund S. Sangma (INC), Dipul R. Marak (BJP), Bipul Ch. Sangma (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.12% which is -9.54% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.52 Rangsakona is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Rangsakona is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Rangsakona election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rangsakona election result or click here for compact election results of Rangsakona and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rangsakona go here.

Demographic profile of Rangsakona:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 89.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37430 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,396 were male and 19,034 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rangsakona in 2023 is 1035 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31740 eligible electors, of which 15,794 were male, 15,946 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 26754 eligible electors, of which 13,334 were male, 13,420 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rangsakona in 2018 was 75. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rangsakona:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Zenith M Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Subir M Marak of NPEP by a margin of 1962 which was 7% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.91% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Zenith M Sangma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Subir M Marak of IND by a margin of 6070 votes which was 25.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 52. Rangsakona Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rangsakona:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rangsakona:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Rangsakona are: Zenith M. Sangma (TMC), Subir Marak (NPP), Indrash M. Marak (RPIA), Edmund S. Sangma (INC), Dipul R. Marak (BJP), Bipul Ch. Sangma (UDP).

Voter turnout in Rangsakona:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.66%, while it was 88.53% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -9.54% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rangsakona went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rangsakona constituency:

Assembly constituency No.52. Rangsakona comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Mukdangra and 2. Garobadha G. S. Circles of Selsella C.D. Block, 2. 8. Watregre, 9. Rangsakona, 11. Tangabari, 12. Dengnakpara, 14. Damalgre and 15. Chisregre G. S. Circles of Betasing C.D. Block and 3. 14. Rongkhongre G. S. Circle of Rongram C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Rangsakona constituency, which are: Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Ampati, Gambegre. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Rangsakona:

The geographic coordinates of Rangsakona is: 25°32’07.8"N 90°02’39.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rangsakona

List of candidates contesting from Rangsakona Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zenith M. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 82.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subir MarakParty: NPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 13.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indrash M. MarakParty: RPIAAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Edmund S. SangmaParty: INCAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dipul R. MarakParty: BJPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Ex MDC Cum Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bipul Ch. SangmaParty: UDPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

