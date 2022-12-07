Rani Khera ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.33

Ward No.33 Rani Khera (रानीखेड़ा) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rani Khera went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rani Khera corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rani Khera ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rani Khera was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rani Khera candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rani Khera ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Manisha Jasbir Karala (AAP), Sushila (BJP), Anjugautam (BSP), Nirmla Vats (INC).

MLA and MP of Rani Khera

Dharampal Lakra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 8. Mundka Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rani Khera is a part.

Demographic profile of Rani Khera

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Rani Khera ward has a total population of 69,553 of which 10,652 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.31% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rani Khera ward

The following areas are covered under the Rani Khera ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mohd. Pur Mazari Ct (Rama Vihar I, Ii); Mohd. Pur Mazari, Mohd. Pur Mazari Ct (Bhagat Colony); Karala Ct (Bulla Colony), Karala Ct (Shiv Vihar); Karala Ct, Karala Ct ( Sukhbir Nagar), Karala Ct (Anandpur Dham), Karala Ct (Baldev Vihar), Karala Ct (Rupali Enclave), Karala Ct (Shiv Vihar), Karala Ct (Ustav Vihar); Madan Pur Dabas; Rasulpur; Ghevra Ct Ghevra Vilage, Saoda; Rani Khera Ct, Bhagya Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 33. Rani Khera ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Munesh Kumari Alias Manisha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,90,67,550; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sushila; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,00,56,498; Total liabilities: Rs 10,60,106.

Candidate name: Anuj Gautam; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 23,65,809; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Nirmala Vats; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 70,04,194; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here