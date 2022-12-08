Raopura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Raopura seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) (BJP), Hiren Rameshraoraje Shirke (AAP), Rohit Maheshkumar Govindbhai (BSP), Patel Sanjaybhai Ishwarbhai Sp(Sanjay Patel) (INC), Imran Gulammaiyudeen Mansuri (IND), Hardik Bipinbhai Doshi (IND), Husenbhai Aehmadbhai Multani (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.69% which is -9.22% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.144 Raopura (રાવપુરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Raopura is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Raopura election result

Demographic profile of Raopura:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,958 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,51,683 were male and 1,46,216 female and 59 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raopura in 2022 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,73,417 eligible electors, of which 1,39,473 were male, 1,33,904 female and 40 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,681 eligible electors, of which 1,22,258 were male, 1,15,420 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raopura in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 60 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Raopura:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rajendra Trivedi “Rajubhai Vakil" of BJP won in this seat defeating Chandrakant R Shrivastav “Bhatthubhai" of INC by a margin of 36,696 which was 20.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajendra Trivedi (Rajubhai Vakil) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jayesh Thakkar of INC by a margin of 41,535 votes which was 25.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 144. Raopura Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Raopura:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Raopura:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Raopura are: Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) (BJP), Hiren Rameshraoraje Shirke (AAP), Rohit Maheshkumar Govindbhai (BSP), Patel Sanjaybhai Ishwarbhai Sp(Sanjay Patel) (INC), Imran Gulammaiyudeen Mansuri (IND), Hardik Bipinbhai Doshi (IND), Husenbhai Aehmadbhai Multani (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).

Voter turnout in Raopura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.91%, while it was 68.36% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.22% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Raopura went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Raopura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.144. Raopura comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1, 3, 8, Sama (oG) 14, Chhani (oG) 19.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Raopura constituency, which are: Vadodara City, Akota, Manjalpur, Dabhoi, Vaghodia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Raopura:

The geographic coordinates of Raopura is: 22°18’52.9"N 73°14’05.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Raopura

List of candididates contesting from Raopura Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla)

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 89.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.7 lakh

Candidate name: Hiren Rameshraoraje Shirke

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Beuro Chief C News Bhrat

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rohit Maheshkumar Govindbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 41

Profession: LIC of India-Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Sanjaybhai Ishwarbhai Sp(Sanjay Patel)

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 95.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11.5 crore

Total income: Rs 15.6 lakh

Candidate name: Imran Gulammaiyudeen Mansuri

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Readymade Garments (Trading)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Hardik Bipinbhai Doshi

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Digital Entrepreneur, Cyber Expert

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 72000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Husenbhai Aehmadbhai Multani

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 51

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 48.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

