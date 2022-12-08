Rapar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Rapar seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja (BJP), Amba Paravant Patel (AAP), Mansukh Vajeram Makvana (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya (INC), Rathod Ambabhai Mayajar (IND), Rameshbhai Punjabhai Patni (IND), Rajeshbhai Babubhai Dudasna (IND), Saiyad Hasamsha Umarsha (IND), Vaniya Tejabhai Gelabhai (IND), Goshwami Sanjaygiri Rameshgiri (IND), Navinchandra Manji Josarfal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.27% which is -1.87% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.6 Rapar (રાપર) (Rahpar, Vagad) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Rapar is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Rural.LIVE Rapar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rapar election result or click here for compact election results of Rapar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rapar go here.

Demographic profile of Rapar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 22.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,47,644 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,779 were male and 1,17,864 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rapar in 2022 is 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,398 eligible electors, of which 1,14,527 were male, 1,01,871 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,320 eligible electors, of which 1,00,273 were male, 88047 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rapar in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rapar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai of INC won in this seat defeating Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta of BJP by a margin of 15,209 which was 11.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Vaghajibhai Dharamshibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gada Babulal Meghaji of INC by a margin of 9,216 votes which was 7.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6. Rapar Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rapar:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rapar:

Voter turnout in Rapar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.14%, while it was 62.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.87% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rapar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rapar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Rapar comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Rapar Taluka. 2. Bhachau Taluka (Part) Villages - Dholavira, Kharoda, Kalyanpar, Janan, Ratanpar, Gadhada, Amarapar, Ganeshpar, Bambhanka, Bapurai, Bharudia, Kankhoi, Chobari, Kakarva, Kanthkot, Nara, Gamdau, Toraniya, Jadsa, Adhoi (Pasakayara), Pasa, Vasatva, Shivlakha, lakadiya, Gharana, Rajansar, Khodasar, Rajthali, Chandrodi, Naransari, Katariya Juna, Katariya Nava, laliana, Amaliyara, Jangi, Godpar, Vandhiya, modpar, lakhapar, lakhdhirgadh (Alepar), Shikarpur.

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Rapar constituency, which are: Gandhidham (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Rapar:

The geographic coordinates of Rapar is: 23°33’27.4"N 70°41’21.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rapar

List of candididates contesting from Rapar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture and Assembly Member

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 40.8 lakh

Candidate name: Amba Paravant Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 62

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mansukh Vajeram Makvana

Party: Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 97.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 75.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 22.3 crore

Total income: Rs -6080671

Candidate name: Rathod Ambabhai Mayajar

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rameshbhai Punjabhai Patni

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Babubhai Dudasna

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saiyad Hasamsha Umarsha

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaniya Tejabhai Gelabhai

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 92000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Goshwami Sanjaygiri Rameshgiri

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Tailor Work and Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Navinchandra Manji Josarfal

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Read all the Latest News here