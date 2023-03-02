Resubelpara Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Resubelpara seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tweel K. Marak (INC), Timothy Dalbot Shira (NPP), Taposh D. Marak (UDP), Sukharam K. Sangma (BJP), Starline Momin (IND), Rinaldo K. Sangma (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.72% which is -5.09% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.39 Resubelpara (Resu) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Resubelpara is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Resubelpara election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Resubelpara election result or click here for compact election results of Resubelpara and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Resubelpara go here.

Demographic profile of Resubelpara:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.68%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,387 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,336 were male and 15,051 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Resubelpara in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,967 eligible electors, of which 13,127 were male, 12,840 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,741 eligible electors, of which 10,467 were male, 10,274 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Resubelpara in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Resubelpara:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Timothy Shira of NPP won in this seat defeating Salseng C Marak of INC by a margin of 1,763 which was 7.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 29.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Salseng C Marak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Timothy Shira of NPP by a margin of 1,329 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 39. Resubelpara Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Resubelpara:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Resubelpara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Resubelpara are: Tweel K. Marak (INC), Timothy Dalbot Shira (NPP), Taposh D. Marak (UDP), Sukharam K. Sangma (BJP), Starline Momin (IND), Rinaldo K. Sangma (TMC).

Voter turnout in Resubelpara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.72%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.81%, while it was 85.61% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.09% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Resubelpara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Resubelpara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Resubelpara comprises of the following areas of North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Resubelpara, 7 mendudam, 8 Berubari and 11 Thapa Darenchi G.S. Circles of Resubelpara C.D. Block, 2. 7 Raja Apal and 15 Doba Apal G. S. Circles of Songsak C. D. Block and 3. Resubelpara (mB) (excluding Ward Nos. 7 to 10).

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Resubelpara constituency, which are: Bajengdoba, Mendipathar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goalpara District of Assam.

Map location of Resubelpara:

The geographic coordinates of Resubelpara is: 25°50’21.8"N 90°34’56.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Resubelpara

List of candidates contesting from Resubelpara Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tweel K. MarakParty: INCAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Professional, BusinessEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Timothy Dalbot ShiraParty: NPPAge: 77Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Taposh D. MarakParty: UDPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntarily Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sukharam K. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Starline MominParty: INDAge: 64Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rinaldo K. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (GHADC), TuraEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

