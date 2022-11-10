Home » News » Elections » Ex-BJP MLA Who Jumped into River after Morbi Bridge Collapse to Save People Gets Poll Ticket

Ex-BJP MLA Who Jumped into River after Morbi Bridge Collapse to Save People Gets Poll Ticket

Gujarat elections: The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amrutiya, replacing MLA Brijesh Merja from the Morbi assembly constituency

Advertisement

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

A videograb of BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya in Machchhu river with a lifebuoy after the bridge collapse. File image/Twitter
A videograb of BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya in Machchhu river with a lifebuoy after the bridge collapse. File image/Twitter

The collapse of a century-old bridge on Machchhu river in Morbi recently killing around 132 people became a cause of concern for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat as the opposition gunned for the government in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls. The ruling party, however, believes that it tackled the incident well despite the fact that the government has little role to play in it.

On Thursday, when the candidate list was announced, the BJP fielded its old hand Kantilal Amrutiya replacing MLA Brijesh Merja from the Morbi assembly constituency. The video of Amrutiya jumping into the river with a life-saving tube around him to save those drowning had gone viral, attracting praise from fellow party workers and leaders.

For some in the party, the images of Amrutiya’s rescue act have been instrumental in finalising his name for the seat.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leaders, however, maintained that Amrutiya has been a long-time karyakarta of the party and many years ago visited Morbi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a similar incident took place.

RELATED NEWS

Amrutiya had lost Morbi to Congress candidate Brijesh Merja in the 2017 assembly polls. In 2020, Merja quit Congress and was re-elected as a BJP MLA from the seat. This time, however, the party has reposed faith in Amrutiya again, believing that he will deliver the seat.

Senior leaders of the party stated that Amrutiya enjoys a good reputation in the constituency and hence was given a ticket.

State BJP president CR Patil while speaking on the change of candidate in Morbi and whether this would impact the elections or not, said, “It was a private bridge and, despite everything, the government jumped into action swiftly. Many of the BJP workers were instrumental in saving lives. The workers of other parties were not even seen anywhere. The administration did everything in its might to rescue people."

Party sources said that the Morbi tragedy is not an election issue anymore.

Advertisement

The BJP announced a list of 160 candidates on Thursday with many young people being picked to contest.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pragya KaushikaPragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has...Read More

first published: November 10, 2022, 16:47 IST
last updated: November 10, 2022, 17:15 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+30PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+42PHOTOS

Uunchai Premiere: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar Among Stars In Attendance