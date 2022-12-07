Rithala ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.23

Ward No.23 Rithala (रिठाला) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Rithala Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rithala went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rithala corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rithala ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rithala was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rithala candidates 2022

There are a total of 11 contestants in the fray from Rithala ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shubham Kumar Tripathi (AAP), Narender Kumar Singh (BJP), Umesh (BSP), Ajay Kumar Singh (INC), Aradhana Upadhyay (IND), Manish Chaudhary (IND), Gaurav Kumar Singh (IND), Devender Singh (IND), Lokman Singh (IND), Chanchal Choudhary (JDU), Lakhan Kumar (NCP).

MLA and MP of Rithala

Mohinder Goyal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 6. Rithala Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rithala is a part.

Demographic profile of Rithala

According to the delimitation report, Rithala ward has a total population of 71,698 of which 9,069 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.65% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rithala ward

The following areas are covered under the Rithala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Pal Colony, With Water Body, Vacant Land, Shiv Colony Inc. Open Area Between Road, Drain; Rithala Village; Rohini, Sec-5, Djb Type 1, Ii, Iii, Iv; Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Bir Singh Colony, Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Jaswant Colony, Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Kalu Colony; Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Sharma, Chandu Lal Colony; Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Shyam Colony; Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Harshdev Park, Azad Colony; Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Mange Ram Park, Budh Vihar Phase-Ii, Mange Ram Park Extn; Rithala Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 23. Rithala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shubham Kumar Tripathi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,79,473; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Narender Kumar Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,54,99,940; Total liabilities: Rs 37,26,266.

Candidate name: Umesh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,30,90,444; Total liabilities: Rs 1,33,164.

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 68,76,761; Total liabilities: Rs 6,55,899.

Candidate name: Aradhana Upadhyay; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 71,19,707; Total liabilities: Rs 3,84,937.

Candidate name: Devender Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,30,680; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gaurav Kumar Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,261; Total liabilities: Rs 10,000.

Candidate name: Lokman Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,56,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manish Chaudhary; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,74,531; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chanchal Choudhary; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,00,450; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lakhan Kumar; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,40,194; Total liabilities: Rs 2,92,424.

