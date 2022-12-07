Rohini-A ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.21

Ward No.21 Rohini-A (रोहिणी-ए) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Rithala Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-A went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-A corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-A ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-A was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-A candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rohini-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pardeep Miital (AAP), Naveen Garg (BJP), Jagdish Jain (INC), Himanshu Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Rohini-A

Mohinder Goyal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 6. Rithala Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-A is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-A

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-A ward has a total population of 66,482 of which 4,014 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.04% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-A ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Amar Jyoti Colony Sec-17 Rohini C-Block, Amar Jyoti Colony Sec-17 Rohini, A-Block, Amar Jyoti Colony Sec-17 Rohini, B-Block; Muskan Society Rohini Sec.17 Pocket C-1; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket Block - J Sardar Colony; Rohini Sec.16 Pkt G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, G9; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket A-1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket B-1, B-2, B-3,; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket C-1, C- 2,; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket D-1, D-3,; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket E-1, E-2, E-3, E-4, E-5,; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket F-1, F-2, F-3, F-4, F-5, F-6, F-7, Janta Flat; Rohini Sec.16 Pocket H-1, H-2, H-3, H-4, H-5,; “Rohini Sec.16 Pocket I-1, I-2, I-3, I-4, I-5, I-6, I-7, I-8, I-9, Lig Flat, Mig Flat;" “Rohini Sec.17 Pocket A-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8;" “Rohini Sec.17 Pocket B-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7;" Shahabad Ext. Sec.17 Rohini; Shri. Niketan Soceity Sec.17 Rohini.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 21. Rohini-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pradeep Mittal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 37,50,413; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Naveen Garg; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,39,18,621; Total liabilities: Rs 1,03,08,050.

Candidate name: Jagdish Jain; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,47,33,115; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Himanshu Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

