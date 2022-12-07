Rohini-B ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.22

Ward No.22 Rohini-B (रोहिणी-बी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Rithala Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-B went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-B corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-B ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-B was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-B candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rohini-B ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Suman Anil Rana (AAP), Komal Vashisht (BJP), Jyotsna Parasher (BSP), Shagun 8Hadana (INC).

MLA and MP of Rohini-B

Mohinder Goyal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 6. Rithala Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-B is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-B

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-B ward has a total population of 60,621 of which 2,939 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.85% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-B ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ndmc Quarters Sec.11 Extn. Rohini; Pocket-10 Sfs Sec.11 Extn. Rohini, Pwd/ Delhi Admn. Quarters; “Pocket-10 Sfs Sec.11 Extn. Rohini, Pwd/ Delhi Admn. Quarters, Rithala -Damb Staff Quarters, T Huts In This Area;" Rohini Sec.11 Pocket A-1, 2, 3; “Rohini Sec.11 Pocket B-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8;" Rohini Sec.11 Pocket C-1, 2, 3, 4, 5,; Rohini Sec.11 Pocket D-1, 2, 3; Rohini Sec.11 Pocket E-1, 2, 3; Rohini Sec.11 Pocket F-1, 2, 3; “Rohini Sec.11 Pocket G-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7;" Rohini Sec.11 Pocket H-1, 2, 3, 4, 5,; Ambedkar Hospital Sec-6; Rohini Sec.6 Pocket A-1, Janta Flat; Rohini Sec.6 Pocket B-2, 3,; Rohini Sec.6 Pocket C-4, 5; Rohini Sec.6 Pocket D-6, 7, 8; Rohini Sec-5, Block A, Pkt A-3, 1, Mig Flats; Rohini Sec-5, Block B, Pkt B-5, 7, 6, 8, 9; “Rohini Sec-5, Block C, Pkt C-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 22. Rohini-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suman Anil Rana; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,64,33,527; Total liabilities: Rs 13,16,667.

Candidate name: Komal Vashisht; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 36,58,657; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyotsna Parasher; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,96,76,160; Total liabilities: Rs 11,01,128.

Candidate name: Shagun Badhana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,67,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

