Rohini-C ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.51

Ward No.51 Rohini-C (रोहिणी-सी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mangol Puri Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-C went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-C corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-C ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-C was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-C candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Rohini-C ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anil Mittal (AAP), Dharambir Sharma (BJP), Jitender Ahuja (INC), Amit Kumar Dubey (IND), Bablu Kumar (IND), Lalit Kumar (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND), Azad Singh (IND), Rajender Singh (IND), Rajesh Shokeen (NCP).

MLA and MP of Rohini-C

Rakhi Birla of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 12. Mangol Puri Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-C is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-C

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-C ward has a total population of 71,696 of which 8,133 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.34% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-C ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-C ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Indra Camp T-Huts Sec-3 Rohini Nr Jaipur Golden Hospital,; Pkt B-8 Sec-7 Rohini Mig Flat; Rohini Sec-3 Pkt G-26, G-28, G-30; Rohini Sec-3 Pkt, H-32, H-33, B-34; Rohini Mig Flats Sec-3 Pkt A-1, A-2, A-3; Rohini Sec-2 Block-A Janta Flat; Rohini Sec-2 Lig Flats Pkt 3, 4, 5, 6, 7; Rohini Sec-3 F-22, F-23, F-24; Rohini Sec-3 Janta Flat Pkt B-5, B-6, B-7, B-8, B-9, B-10; Rohini Sec-3 Pkt C-11, C-12, C-13; Rohini Sec-3 Pkt F25; Rohini Sec-3 Pkt-E18, E19, E20, E21; Rohini Sec-4, Pkt A-1, A-2, A-4; Rohini, Sec-3 Mtnl Staff Qtrs. Opp Jaipur Golden Hospital, Rps, Ess,; “Rohini, Sec-3 Pkt D-14, 15, 16, 17, Ess Jain Mandir, Shiv Mandir, Hospital, Mcd School, Sarvodaya School, Yuva Shakti, Central School;" Rohini, Sec-4 Mig Flat Pkt B-5, B-6, B-7, B-8, B-9, B-10; Mangol Pur Kalan; Mangol Puri North Block A, Janta Flats; Mangol Puri North Block B; Mangol Puri North Block C.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 51. Rohini-C ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anil Mittal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,55,191; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dharambir Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,10,569; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jitender Ahuja; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,13,64,528; Total liabilities: Rs 11,22,960.

Candidate name: Amit Kumar Dubey; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,98,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Azad Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,69,98,449; Total liabilities: Rs 4,66,378.

Candidate name: Bablu Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 3,62,218; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lalit Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,33,71,904; Total liabilities: Rs 2,95,000.

Candidate name: Rajender Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sandeep Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajesh Shokeen; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,75,844; Total liabilities: Rs 28,41,592.

