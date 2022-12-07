Rohini-E ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.53

Ward No.53 Rohini-E (रोहिणी-ई) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Rohini Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-E went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-E corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-E ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-E was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-E candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Rohini-E ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kuldip Mitial (AAP), Pravesh Wahi (BJP), Ajay (INC), Ramesh Kumar Khatri (IND).

MLA and MP of Rohini-E

Vijender Gupta of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 13. Rohini Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-E is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-E

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-E ward has a total population of 66,795 of which 1,196 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 1.79% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-E ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-E ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Agraha Kunj; Aklavay Apptt Vandana/ New Laxmi Apptt.; Rohin Sec-13, Swastik Kunj Apptt.; Rohini Sec13, Satya Shanti Apptt.,; Rohini Sec-13 Block-A Puru Society,; Rohini Sec-13 Delhi Citizen Society; Rohini Sec-13, Savera Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Surya Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Vikas Sheel Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13,, Amit Apptt.Samai Vihar Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Lucky Home Flats(; Rohini, Sec-13 Ayodhaya Enclave; Rohini, Sec-13, New Modern Society; Rohini .Sec-13 Apptt; Rohini .Sec-13, Shanti Apptt; Rohini Sec-13 Tarun Vihar; Rohini Sec-13 Vijeta Vihar, Police Colony,; Rohini Sec-13 Aina Apptt; Rohini Sec-13 Anubhav Apptt, Rohini Sec-13, Atama Ballabh Apptt,; Rohini Sec-13 Bharat Apptt.,; Rohini Sec-13 Canara Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13 Nav Shakti Sadan,; Rohini Sec-13 Pink Society,; Rohini Sec-13 Suvidha Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13 Veer Apptt; Rohini Sec-13, Farmer Apptt.,; Rohini Sec-13, Hill Appt; Rohini Sec-13, Patel Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13, Printer Apptt.; Rohini Sec-13. Rang Rasain Apptt.; Rohini, Sec-13 Sunehri Bagh Apt.; Rohini, . Sec-13 Khukhrain Apptt; Sec-13, Rohini White House.; Rohini, Sector-Viii Pocket A-1, A-2, A-3; Rohini, Sector-Viii, Pkt B-4, B-5, B-6; Rohini, Sector-Viii, Pkt C-7, C-8, C:-9; Rohini, Sector-Viii, Pkt D-11, D-12, D-13, D:-14; Rohini, Sector-Viii, Pkt E-15, E:-16, E-17; Rohini, Sector-Viii, Pkt-F-17, F-19, F-18; Rohini, Sector-Xiv Citizen Enclave; Rohini, Sector-Xiv Duj Apttc,; Rohini, Sector-Xiv Inderprastha, Milan Sar Aptt; Rohini, Sector-Xiv New Town Co-Op Society; Rohini, Sector-Xiv Priya Apartment; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Rose Co-Op Society; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Ambika Apartment; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Baba Banda Bahadursocity,; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Guru Appt; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Hem Kunj; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Maheshwari Aptt; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Prashant Vihar Block A, B, C, D, E, F; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Sanskrit Nagar; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Sant Tulsi Dass; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Shetal Appt.; Rohini, Sector-Xiv, Shivaji Aptt.; Sec-14 Jyoti Apt, Janyug Apt.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 53. Rohini-E ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kuldip Mittal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 34,40,01,443; Total liabilities: Rs 15,43,63,962.

Candidate name: Pravesh Wahi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,39,01,995; Total liabilities: Rs 14,15,000.

Candidate name: Ajay; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,62,52,902; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar Khatri; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,84,69,708; Total liabilities: Rs 42,000.

