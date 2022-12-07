Rohini-F ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.52

Ward No.52 Rohini-F (रोहिणी-एफ) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Rohini Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rohini-F went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rohini-F corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rohini-F ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rohini-F was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rohini-F candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Rohini-F ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha Goel (AAP), Ritu Goel (BJP), Suman (INC).

MLA and MP of Rohini-F

Vijender Gupta of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 13. Rohini Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rohini-F is a part.

Demographic profile of Rohini-F

According to the delimitation report, Rohini-F ward has a total population of 81,298 of which 4,021 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.95% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rohini-F ward

The following areas are covered under the Rohini-F ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kamdhenu Apptt.; Laxmi Apptt., T-Huts; Navyug Apptt.., Sec-9,; Rohini Sec-9 Manav Apptt; Rohini Sec-9, Bhagirathi Apptt, Rohini Sec-9 Amardeep Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9 Sukh Dham Apptt.,; Rohini Sec-9 Overseas Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9 Sai Baba Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9. Vill. Rajapur Kalan,; Rohini Sec-9 Naveentam Apptt; Rohini Sec-9 Rama Krishan Apptt; Rohini Sec-9 Sangam Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9 Sathi Appt.; Rohini Sec-9 Akash Kunj Apptt,, Rohini Sec-9, Kedar Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9 Cosy Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9 Nav Shakti Apptt. New India; Rohini Sec-9 Vinoba Kunj,; Rohini Sec-9, Mayur Apptt.Block A1; Rohini Sec-9, Gayatri Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9, Lal Jyoti Apptt; Rohini Sec-9, Sahyog Society, Prawana Vihar,; Rohini Sec-9, Subhagya Apptt.; Rohini Sec-9, Varun Vihar; Rohini, Sec-9 Ganga Trivani,; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt - C-7, C-8, C-9; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt B-4, B-5, B-6; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt E-1, E-3, E-4, E-5; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt-A-1, A-3; Rohini Sec.Vii, Pkt G-20 G-21 G-22, G-23; Rohini Sec. Ix Chinar Aptt. Janhit Aptt.Prem Kutir Aptt; Rohini Sec. Ix Welcome Aptt.; Rohini Sec. Ix Ahinsha Aptt. Chetak Aptt.; Rohini Sec. Ix Amba Enclave,, Jamana Aptt; Rohini Sec. Ix Matri Aptt Lok Nayak, Flat; Rohini Sec. Ix New Saraswati Aptt.; Rohini Sec. Ix, Multan Aptt., Samrat Ashok, Adarsh Aptt. Jai Aptt. Uco Aptt. Nilgiri Aptt. Regal(Star Apt.)Flat; “Rohini Sec. Ix, Multan Aptt., Samrat Ashok, Adarsh Aptt. Jai Aptt. Uco Aptt. Nilgiri Aptt. Regal(Star Apt.)Flat, Rohini Sec. Ix, Regal (Star) Aptt., Dharamkunj Aptt., Rohini Sec. Ix, Rishi Aptt;" Rohini Sec. Ix, Regal (Star) Aptt., Dharamkunj Aptt.; “Rohini Sec. Ix, Vidhya Vihar, Friends Aptt.Vasundhra Aptt.Venus Aptt. Lakeview Aptt. Vasudha Aptt. Pragatisheel Aptt.;" Rohini Sec. Vii, Pkt. H-17, H-18, H-19; Rohini Sec.Vii, Pkt-D-10, D-11, D-12, D-13, D-14, D-15, D-16,; Rohini Sec-Vii, Nahar Pur Village; Rohini, Sec.Vii Pkt. F-24, F-26,; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt B-4, B-5, B-6; Rohini, Sector-Vii, Pkt E-1, E-3, E-4, E-5.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 52. Rohini-F ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha Goel; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 8; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,53,08,300; Total liabilities: Rs 2,91,515.

Candidate name: Ritu Goyal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,18,59,756; Total liabilities: Rs 5,77,656.

Candidate name: Suman; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,12,284; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

