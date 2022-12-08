Rohru Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.67 Rohru (रोहड़ू) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Rohru is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Rohru election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rohru election result or click here for compact election results of Rohru and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rohru go here.

Demographic profile of Rohru:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75253 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38441 were male and 36511 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rohru in 2022 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 69155 eligible electors, of which 35897 were male, 33258 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65029 eligible electors, of which 34154 were male, 30875 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rohru in 2017 was 157. In 2012, there were 286 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rohru:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohan Lal Brakta of INC won in this seat defeating Shashi Bala of BJP by a margin of 9,408 which was 18.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohan Lal Brakta of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Balak Ram Negi of BJP by a margin of 28,415 votes which was 63.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 77.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 67. Rohru Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rohru:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rohru:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Rohru are: Shashi Bala (BJP), Ashwani Kumar (AAP), Prakash Andta (BSP), Mohan Lal Brakta (INC), Rajender Singh (IND), Narender Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Rohru:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.65%, while it was 68.93% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.55% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rohru went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Rohru constituency:

Assembly constituency No.67. Rohru comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Rohru Tehsil; Chirgaon Tehsil & Dodra Kwar Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Rohru constituency, which are: Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rampur, Kinnaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Rohru:

The geographic coordinates of Rohru is: 31°16’32.5"N 77°58’02.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rohru

List of candididates contesting from Rohru Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Shashi Bala

Party: BJP

Age: 40

Profession: Politician / house wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 88.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 84300

Moveable assets: Rs 73.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwani Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash Andta

Party: BSP

Age: 54

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan Lal Brakta

Party: INC

Age: 57

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 17.2 lakh

Candidate name: Rajender Singh

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Retired Emp./Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 87.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Narender Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 36

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

