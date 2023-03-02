Rongara Siju Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rongara Siju seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Teseng A Sangma (UDP), Rophul S Marak (INC), Rakkam A. Sangma (NPP), Dr Rajesh M Marak (TMC), Calis G Momin (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.5% which is -3.93% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.58 Rongara Siju is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Rongara Siju is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Rongara Siju election result

Demographic profile of Rongara Siju:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 34466 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,890 were male and 16,576 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rongara Siju in 2023 is 927 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29496 eligible electors, of which 15,484 were male, 14,012 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22799 eligible electors, of which 11,831 were male, 10,968 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rongara Siju in 2018 was 1. In 2013, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rongara Siju:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Rakkam A Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Rophul S Marak of IND by a margin of 1108 which was 4.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 31.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rophul S Marak of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Francis Pondit R Sangma of INC by a margin of 656 votes which was 3.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 58. Rongara Siju Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rongara Siju:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rongara Siju:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Rongara Siju are: Teseng A Sangma (UDP), Rophul S Marak (INC), Rakkam A. Sangma (NPP), Dr Rajesh M Marak (TMC), Calis G Momin (BJP).

Voter turnout in Rongara Siju:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.43%, while it was 88.03% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.93% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rongara Siju went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rongara Siju constituency:

Assembly constituency No.58. Rongara Siju comprises of the following areas of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Rongara C.D. Block and 2. 1. Nongal Bibra, 2. Darang Boldak, 3. era Aning, 4. Rongdong, 5. Siju, 6. emangre, 7. Nengkhong, 8. Rongchekgre and 9. Karukol G. S. Circles of Baghmara C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Rongara Siju constituency, which are: Songsak, Mawshynrut, Ranikor, William Nagar, Chokpot, Baghmara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Rongara Siju:

The geographic coordinates of Rongara Siju is: 25°18’19.8"N 90°45’37.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rongara Siju

List of candidates contesting from Rongara Siju Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Teseng A SangmaParty: UDPAge: 33Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rophul S MarakParty: INCAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Business and Former MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 85.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakkam A. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Rajesh M MarakParty: TMCAge: 40Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Calis G MominParty: BJPAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 43.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rongara Siju election result or click here for compact election results of Rongara Siju and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rongara Siju go here.

