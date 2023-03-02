Rongjeng Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Rongjeng seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Walseng M. Sangma (IND), Sengnam M. Marak (TMC), Rapiush Ch. Sangma (BJP), Jim M Sangma (NPP), Jebing G Momin (INC), Andreash G. Momin (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84% which is -1.66% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.42 Rongjeng is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Rongjeng is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Rongjeng election result

Demographic profile of Rongjeng:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.66%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 35,330 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,114 were male and 17,216 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rongjeng in 2023 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,519 eligible electors, of which 15,129 were male, 14,390 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,815 eligible electors, of which 12,190 were male, 11,625 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rongjeng in 2018 was 6. In 2013, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Rongjeng:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Jim M Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Walseng M Sangma of IND by a margin of 550 which was 2.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 19.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sengnam Marak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sabina D Sangma of IND by a margin of 2,786 votes which was 13.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 42. Rongjeng Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Rongjeng:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Rongjeng:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Rongjeng are: Walseng M. Sangma (IND), Sengnam M. Marak (TMC), Rapiush Ch. Sangma (BJP), Jim M Sangma (NPP), Jebing G Momin (INC), Andreash G. Momin (UDP).

Voter turnout in Rongjeng:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.66%, while it was 85.58% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.66% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Rongjeng went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Rongjeng constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Rongjeng comprises of the following areas of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Rongjeng, 2 Jambal, 3 Nongchram, 4 Darugiri, 5 mansang, 6 Nongbak, 7 Ronga Agal, 8 Datang Agal, 9 Rongmil, 10 Baringgre Wadro, 11 Chikal Songma, 12 Rongchek Akong and 15 Dambo mrok G.S.Circles of Dambo Rongjeng C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Rongjeng constituency, which are: Songsak, Mendipathar, Kharkutta, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Rongjeng:

The geographic coordinates of Rongjeng is: 25°40’31.4"N 90°49’55.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Rongjeng

List of candidates contesting from Rongjeng Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Walseng M. SangmaParty: INDAge: 41Gender: MaleProfession: AdvocateEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sengnam M. MarakParty: TMCAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Politician & BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 43.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rapiush Ch. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jim M SangmaParty: NPPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Last Sitting M.L.A. of the state of MeghalayaEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jebing G MominParty: INCAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Assistance TeacherEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Andreash G. MominParty: UDPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rongjeng election result or click here for compact election results of Rongjeng and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Rongjeng go here.

