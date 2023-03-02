Sabroom Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Sabroom seat in Tripura. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Pravat Chowdhury (CPM), Mailafru Mog (BJP), Dhananjoy Tripura (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.63% which is -3.09% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.40 Sabroom (সাব্রুম) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Sabroom is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Sabroom Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name CPM Jitendra Chaudhury BJP Sankar Roy Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Sabroom election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sabroom election result or click here for compact election results of Sabroom and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sabroom go here.

Demographic profile of Sabroom:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 28.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47870 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,531 were male and 23,339 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sabroom in 2023 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43970 eligible electors, of which 22,797 were male, 21,173 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40072 eligible electors, of which 20,598 were male, 19,474 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Sabroom in 2018 was 124. In 2013, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sabroom:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sankar Roy of BJP won in this seat defeating Rita Kar Majumder of CPM by a margin of 2182 which was 5.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.16% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rita Kar (Majumder) of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Premtosh Nath of INC by a margin of 5207 votes which was 13.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 55.87% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40. Sabroom Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Sabroom:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sabroom:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Sabroom are: Pravat Chowdhury (CPM), Mailafru Mog (BJP), Dhananjoy Tripura (TMP).

Voter turnout in Sabroom:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.63%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.72%, while it was 95.68% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.09% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sabroom went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Sabroom constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Sabroom comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Sabroom and Srinagar Tehsils; Purba Sabroom, Dakshin Bijoypur, Dakshin Sabroom, Baishnabpur, Ailamara, Purba ludhua and Paschim ludhua mouzas in Baishnabpur Tehsil; and Betaga R.F. mouza in manu Tehsil in Sabroom Sub-Division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Sabroom constituency, which are: Hrishyamukh, Manu, Karbook. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Sabroom:

The geographic coordinates of Sabroom is: 23°01’47.6"N 91°38’33.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sabroom

List of candidates contesting from Sabroom Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sankar Roy

Party: BJP

Age: 65

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Candidate name: Jitendra Chaudhury

Party: CPM

Age: 65

Gender: Male

Profession: Political Avtivist

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 3

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sabroom election result or click here for compact election results of Sabroom and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sabroom go here.

Read all the Latest News here