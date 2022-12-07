Sagarpur Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.118

Ward No.118 Sagarpur (सागरपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Dwarka Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sagarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sagarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sagarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sagarpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sagarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Sagarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Simmi Yadav (AAP), Poonam Jindal (BJP), Geeta Rajput (INC), Sakshi Rajput (IND).

MLA and MP of Sagarpur

Vinay Mishra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 33. Dwarka Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sagarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Sagarpur

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Sagarpur ward has a total population of 78,790 of which 8,447 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.72% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sagarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Sagarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sagar Pur, East Sagarpur, T. Huts; Sagar Pur, Geetanjali Park; Sagar Pur, Hans Park, Sagar Pur, Harijan Basti, Main Sagarpur,, Sagar Pur, Main Sagarpur, Sagar Pur, Nala Par Basti, Sagar Pur, Rajeev Park,, Sagar Pur, Shankar Park Ii; Sagar Pur, Harijan Basti, Main Sagarpur,; Sagar Pur, Indra Park, Sagar Pur, Kamal Park,; West Sagar Pur, Block-J; West Sagar Pur, Block-P, T; West Sagar Pur, Ashok Park, West Sagar Pur, Block-H; “West Sagar Pur, Block C, West Sagar Pur, Block-D, West Sagar Pur, Block-E, West Sagar Pur, Veer Nagar;" West Sagar Pur, Block-K; West Sagar Pur, Block-M, West Sagar Pur, Dayal Park, West Sagar Pur, Madan Puri.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 118. Sagarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Simmi Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,15,17,677; Total liabilities: Rs 13,88,130.

Candidate name: Poonam Jindal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,19,92,746; Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000.

Candidate name: Geeta Rajput; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,75,416; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sakshi Rajput; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,50,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here